Stonehaven steals the spotlight in Landscape Artist of the Year competition show

Film crews could be spotted at Stonehaven Harbour and Dunnottar Castle over the past few days.

By Ross Hempseed
Filming takes place at Stonehaven.
Artists spotted paint the harbour at Stonehaven. Image: Steve Patterson.

Artists have come to Aberdeenshire to paint the iconic Dunnottar Castle as they compete for the title of Landscape Artist of the Year.

The competition show, which airs on Sky Arts, is a nationwide search for the best landscape artist, with participants tasked with painting some of the most stunning scenery in the UK.

For the past few days, the show has been in Stonehaven for the artists to paint the famous Dunnottar Castle, which sits on a rocky headland south of the town.

Various tents and equipment were set up in Stonehaven for the TV show. Imager: Steve Patterson.

Signs began appearing throughout Stonehaven two days ago, including at the harbour and the castle.

Local residents captured the show’s crew as they filmed contestants painting various landscapes around the town, including the ruined castle and the Tollbooth Museum.

Previously, the show had been filming in Liverpool and Hever Castle, Kent, before heading north to Aberdeenshire.

Images posted to social media show eight individual pods where each artist was set up to create their masterpiece.

Filming crews spotted near the Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Steve Patterson.

The Dunnottar Castle Facebook page also acknowledged the presence of the show’s host Stephen Mangan, who was seen filming with the castle as a backdrop.

Dunnottar Castle has captured the attention of artists for centuries, with artists such as James Cassie and Waller Hugh Paton painting the castle in the 19th century.

The castle was also used as a movie set for the film Hamlet starring Mel Gibson and Glenn Close and was the home of Princess Merida in the Disney film Brave.

Filming is due to wrap up in Stonehaven on June 29, with scenes likely to be aired as part of the upcoming ninth series.

Dunnottar Castle. Image: Alan Rowan.

