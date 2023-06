Clachnacuddin have confirmed the signings of midfielder Fergus Adams and defender Aly Riddle.

Adams, 18, came through the youth ranks at Ross County and has joined the Grant Street Park side on a two-year deal.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Riddle rejoins Clach having spent the second half of last season at the club on a short-term contract.

Riddle originally joined the Lilywhites from Caley Thistle. He has previously spent time on loan at Brora Rangers, Forres and Fort William.