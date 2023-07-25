Scotland The New Wild: Highlands and islands land starring role in new BBC wildlife documentary

A stunning and dramatic new series showcasing Scotland’s wildlife, habitats and scenery is to be shown by BBC Scotland in the autumn.

Three-part series Scotland The New Wild focuses on the varied and special wildlife of Scotland, with behaviours that have never been filmed before and stories of several rare species, some of which face new and uncertain futures.

Each episode explores a different part of the country, the islands, the Lowlands and the Highlands.

Habitats in the series range from the Caledonian forest of the Highlands, to the machair of the Western isles, and the important seagrass meadows in the shallow seas around Scotland’s coast, as well as unexpected urban surprises.

Deer, seals and peregrine falcons feature

Among the treasures to be featured are dramatic fights between grey seal bulls on the remote Monach Isles, red deer rutting on the isle of Rum, peregrine falcons patrolling Edinburgh’s skies, whilst young fox cubs take their first steps beside the water of Leith and Glasgwegian water voles living happily nowhere near water.

The series also features dramatic footage from high up in the Scots pine canopy as Wood ants “farm” aphids and basking sharks feast on plankton blooms off the coast.

The series will debut on BBC Scotland, and has been narrated by up-and-coming Scottish actor Thoren Ferguson.

Commissioning editor David Harron said: “We are delighted to be showcasing this series which will focus on Scotland’s natural history treasures on an epic scale, highlighting the challenges and changes faced by the wildlife with whom we share the country.

“Scotland’s wildlife and terrain is a magical mixture which delights viewers and we are delighted to have worked again on this series with Maramedia who we have commissioned over the years to create a string of beautiful programmes.”

Jackie Savery, of Maramedia, which produced the series, promises viewers a “fascinating” insight into some of Scotland’s wildlife.

“The series is a true celebration of the stunning and special wildlife of Scotland as well as highlighting the very current issues affecting them,” she said. “The team here at Maramedia – working closely with scientists and conservationists – have managed to capture some fascinating and rare behaviour of the wildlife of the nation.

“We hope it will inspire viewers to engage with our very special natural heritage.”