Hial airport passenger numbers up more than 10% on a year ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hial airport passenger numbers up more than 10% on a year ago

Eight out of 11 terminals saw growth but Sumburgh, Stornoway and Dundee suffered decline.

By Keith Findlay
Passenger numbers at Inverness Airport grew by 17.6% . Image: 3x1 Group
Passenger numbers at Inverness Airport grew by 17.6% . Image: 3x1 Group

Airports across the north experienced a surge in total passenger numbers during the three months to June.

Eight of the terminals run by Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial) were busier than a year earlier.

But two, the airports at Sumburgh in Shetland and Stornoway on Lewis, suffered slight falls in their passenger numbers,

Dundee Airport was also down, by more than 7%, despite new flights taking off for London Heathrow.

Dundee Airporrt: Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Hial announced a 10.4% rise in the total number of people travelling to and from all 11 of its airports in the first quarter of its 2023-24 trading year. This continues an upward trend reported earlier this year.

The Scottish Government-owned network was used by 425,222 during the three months to June 2023, up from 385,196 a year earlier,

Hial said its latest total was 87.3% of the figure achieved four years ago, before the Covid pandemic.

Bigger passenger numbers delivering economic benefits, Hial director says

George Farquhar, airport operations director for the group, added: “Leading into what is a hugely important 2023 tourist season, the new figures are encouraging.

“With almost 1.5 million people having passed through our 11 airports across the Highlands and Islands (and Dundee) over the past 12 months, the economies in each of those areas will have benefited significantly from the added investment and spending they bring with them.”

Hial airport operations director George Farquhar.
Hial airport operations director George Farquhar. Image: 3×1

Wick John O’ Groats Airport was used by 2,774 travellers during the latest period, a year-on-year increase of nearly 30% terminal recovers from a spell of very few flights.

Elsewhere in Hial’s network, Inverness Airport saw a 17.6% surge to 240,631 passengers as the global aviation industry continued to recover from Covid disruption.

Inverness Airport. Image: 3×1 Group

Campbeltown’s terminal was up by 17.1% to 2,071, while the airports on the Hebridean islands of Islay and Tiree saw increases of 14.1% to 8,747 and 10% to 3,802 respectively.

There was a 7.1% jump in passenger numbers for Kirkwall, to 37,221.

Meanwhile, the terminals on Barra and Benbecula recorded increases of 4.7% to 3,953 and 4.4% to 8,280 respectively.

Stornoway fell by 0.3% to 26,788 and Sumburgh was down by 0.6% at 81,262. Dundee Airport’s latest total was down by 7.25 year-on year, at 9,688.

Essential connectivity

Many of the routes from Hial’s airports provide essential connectivity for the communities they serve. Growing passenger numbers help to ensure this connectivity is maintained into the future.

Hial started this month with an acting managing director at the helm. Aberdonian Stewart Adams, a former chief executive at Scottish airline Loganair, is in the hotseat until the airport operator appoints a permanent successor to former MD Inglis Lyon.