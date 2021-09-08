Notorious serial killers to be focus of talk at Aberdeen event

Notorious serial killers including Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy and Jeffrey Dahmer will be the focus of psychological therapist Emma Kenny’s upcoming Aberdeen talk.

The event – The Serial Killer Next Door – has been rescheduled multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic, so organisers are thrilled the talk planned for Friday September 24 will be going ahead. The event will take place at Aberdeen Football Club on Pittodrie Street.

Therapist and crime commentator Emma Kenny specialises in victimology and is well known for presenting crime shows including Britain’s Darkest Taboos, Lady Killers, and The Killer in My Family.

Ms Kenny has presented more than 70 crime shows, analysing some of the most heinous crimes both in the UK and the USA, exploring what makes a killer, and why some people can be born into seemingly normal families, brought up without fear, or abuse, yet still choose a murderous path.

Interest in serial killers

The crime commentator will explain that – sadly – anyone can fall foul of a serial killer because humans like to trust and serial killers use this knowledge as a weapon.

The event organiser said: “Maybe you simply accept that lift home, or agree to have dinner with your internet hook-up, or find yourself taking a shortcut with the clean-cut, nice guy who started chatting to you whilst you strolled home…and then it’s game over, because rare though they may be, serial killers live amongst us, move between us, are even married to us, and only by studying their behaviour can we adapt ours to give us a fighting chance of survival should they sliver into our lives.”

The crime shows is always a hit with UK audiences, mainly attracting students and those interested in crime. The promoter said that what often surprises people is that approximately 90% of past audiences were women who love watching crime documentaries on TV.

