Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen’s P&J Live for ‘Night at the Movies’ special

Bingo fans in Aberdeen can look forward to another action-packed night at P&J Live later this year.

Bongo’s Bingo will be returning for a Night at the Movies special event.

Billed as the “definitive bingo experience”, fans will enjoy an unforgettable night on Saturday, August 19..

Attendees have been encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters.

The Bongo’s Bingo team have called on Shrek enthusiasts, James Bond idolisers, Ghostbuster wannabes or even May Poppins fans to get involved.

This latest event means it will be the fourth Bongo’s Bingo event coming to P&J Live, with others on May 27, June 10 and July 15.

There are tickets still available for these shows but the events have previously been sell-outs with 1,500 people attending.

What is Bongo’s Bingo?

Bongo’s Bingo is a wild shared social extravaganza and a night of pure nostalgic escapism, with the chance to win iconic prizes from giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers to mobility scooters and karaoke machines at each and every show.

At this special show, organisers have also promised dancing to the most iconic movie soundtracks of all time.

Since starting in Liverpool in 2014, it now has shows taking place in almost 50 locations across the globe – including Amsterdam, Ibiza, Paris, Dubai, and Australia.

The cultural phenomenon has also been to Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Over the years events have repeatedly sold-out P&J Live, causing organisers to put on more shows to meet the demand.

‘Come dressed to impress’

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “It’s going to be a Saturday night at the movies for sure, as we roll out the red carpet for an extra special themed Bongo’s Bingo this August.

“Come dressed to impress with your favourite movie attire and get yourself down for the ultimate game of bingo here in Aberdeen.”

Tickets will go on sale at 5pm on June 1 on Bongo’s Bingo website.