Home Entertainment

Bongo’s Bingo adds another Aberdeen date due to popular demand

By Danica Ollerova
February 22, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 7:46 pm
Bongo's Bingo will soon return to Aberdeen.
Bongo's Bingo will soon return to Aberdeen.

P&J Live will host another Bongo’s Bingo night of fun due to popular demand.

Bongo’s Bingo mixes traditional bingo games with “madness, mischief and shared euphoria” and has packed out venues, with dancing and cheering audiences during the dance-offs and rave interludes, as well as hits from across the years.

The fun event will soon return to Aberdeen to bring its exciting party fusion to P&J Live.

“It’s really become a staple in the event calendar and we’re here to give the people what they want,” said Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live.

Bongo's Bingo will return to Aberdeen with weird and wonderful prizes.

Bongo’s Bingo quickly became staple in P&J Live’s event calendar

The full-on night – with weird and wonderful prizes – completely sold-out within hours for its debut visit to P&J Live in March 2022 and has since returned to the popular north-east venue a number of times.

Louise added: “Aberdeen’s bingo fans have really got behind the countless mad moments and hilarious dance-offs Bongo’s Bingo has brought to the venue.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Bongo’s team back with the definitive bingo experience at the end of May.”

Bongo's Bingo to return to Aberdeen.
Crowds go wild at the popular bingo extravaganza. Don't miss the next event in May.

The bingo extravaganza will return to Aberdeen on Saturday May 27. Tickets will go on general sale at 6pm on Wednesday March 1. Be quick if you wish to buy tickets as the event is likely to sell out.

A limited number of tickets for Bongo’s Bingo on April 30 are still available and can be booked here.

