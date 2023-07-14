Peterhead Scottish Week: A sneak peek into Scotland’s longest-running gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Peterhead Scottish Week: A sneak peek into Scotland’s longest-running gala

As today marks the official start of Peterhead Scottish Week, families across the north-east are looking forward to the events ahead.

By Shanay Taylor
Crowds at Peterhead Scottish Week.
This year marks 61 years of Peterhead Scottish Week. Picture by COLIN RENNIE July 25, 2019.

Now in its 61st year, the annual Peterhead Scottish Week festival officially kicks off tonight.

As last year marked the gala’s diamond anniversary, with its return following covid thought to have been “bigger than ever”, this week is expected to be no different.

Every year it attracts thousands of people to the remote fishing town.

And this summer organisers have put together close to 80 events, for people of all ages to enjoy, which will run for 10 days until Sunday, July 23.

Previous Buchan Queen and Buchan Princesses.
Peterhead Scottish Week Parade. 23/07/22. Picture by KATH FLANNERY

Whether you have a pup to take along to the dog show, have some hidden talents you’d like to show off at Peterhead’s Got Talent, or are simply looking to experience some of the week’s most highly-anticipated events the festival is sure to showcase everything in classic blue toon style.

‘Fantastic to celebrate all the good in our town’

Chairwoman of the Peterhead Scottish Week committee, Karen Day said: “We’re really excited for this year’s Scottish Week.

“Most of the tickets for several events are selling really well. Strictly Come Duncin’ sold out straight away, which is amazing.

“It’s really fantastic to see the town get behind the event. We even have new sponsors this year like Buchan Offshore Wind, who are sponsoring the Best of Buchan Awards.

“It really is a fantastic platform to showcase what is here in the north-east. One of the main objectives of Scottish Week is that it draws a lot of tourism.

“This year our air display is the biggest we have ever had, and we’re so lucky to have such a good relationship with the Red Arrows, they even say how much they look forward to coming back each year.

“We love highlighting our little corner and can’t wait to see all of the events unfold this week”.

While there are several events to choose from over the next ten days, we’ve comprised a list with some of the highlights to look forward to.

Friday, July 14

Peterhead Scottish Week will open a little differently this year as Strictly Come Duncin’ is first up on this week’s agenda.

Back by popular demand, the evening will showcase five couples duncin’ the night away at Peterhead’s Palace Hotel. 

Saturday, July 15

The ‘Best of Buchan’ awards will take place on Saturday evening, in association with Buchan Offshore Wind.

Several businesses have made it into the final, with Arc Cinema, Buchanhaven Pharmacy, RNLI Lifeboat and Clerkhill Pharmacy to name a few, all hoping to take home an award.

Football fans will also be able to enjoy the Scottish Week Challenge Cup at Balmoor Stadium earlier in the day.

Sunday, July 16

Families will head to Eden Park to enjoy a day of fun-filled activities at The Masson and Glennie Picnic.

With several activities spread out across the afternoon, there is sure to be something for all ages to enjoy.

Monday, July 17

Peterhead Scottish Week Parade. Frankie and Benny watch the parade. CR003704623/07/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Peterhead Scottish Week Parade. Frankie and Benny watch the parade. 23/07/22. Picture by KATH FLANNERY

On Monday, dozens of residents, alongside their furry companions will take centre stage as the beloved dog show makes its comeback.

Tuesday, July 18

Eyes down on Tuesday as Prize Bingo, a crowd favourite, is once again held at The Palace Hotel.

However, if a game of bingo isn’t up your street, then perhaps an afternoon at The Green Welly Garden Show will tickle your fancy.

Wednesday, July 19

Possibly the gala’s cutest event of the week is the Baby Show, which takes place at The Palace Hotel.

Thursday, July 20

Some of the activities include the sandcastle competition and The Great Buchan Bake Off.

Friday, July 21

The Red Arrows at last year's Peterhead Scottish Week. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
The Red Arrows at last year’s Peterhead Scottish Week. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Set to be the “biggest ever” RAF Air display that Scottish Week has ever seen, Friday’s festivities are not to be missed.

The Red Arrows will return to paint the sky once again, accompanied by the RAF Falcons for the second year running.

Saturday, July 22

Top motors are set to be on display at this year’s Car Show, followed by the much-loved Parade, where anything from vintage vehicles to parade floats will take to the streets of Peterhead.

Sunday, July 23

Closing Peterhead Scottish Week festivities, for another year, is the Songs of Praise, held at The Salvation Army.

All of the information regarding this year’s Scottish Week – including event times, ticket prices, venues and additional activities – can be found in the official Scottish Week Programme, which can be purchased from these locations in Peterhead:

Bon Bons

Co-op

Greens of Peterhead

Peterhead Motors

Premier Store

Albert Hotel

Buchanhaven Pharmacy

Clerkhill Pharmacy

Santander

West End Butcher

More from What's On

The Stoltman brothers are returning to Inverness Highland Games. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Mountain bike trails, Seafood and Beer Festival and…
HMT Theatre in Aberdeen
Spongebob Musical at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen cancelled due to poor ticket sales
The Bloody Marys make a return to summer camp witha gig at the Lemon Tree. Image: Supplied by The Bloody Marys
Bloody Marys offer cocktail of music and mayhem at The Lemon Tree
thousands of people descend on Belladrum each year - with security staff required to manage the crowds
Concerns raised over use of shinty pitch for Belladrum Festival staff
Princess Anne recently attended the Portsoy Boat Festival for its 30th anniversary - and will now head further north for the Tall Ships in Lerwick. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Princess Anne to visit Tall Ships in Lerwick
The View will be coming to Aberdeen's P&J Live. Image: The View.
The View head to Aberdeen's P&J Live this December
Thrown, a new National Theatre of Scotland play starring Stonehaven-born actor Lesley Hart, explores the world of Scottish backhold wrestling. Image: Supplied by National Theatre of Scotland/Photographer Julie Howden.
River City star Lesley Hart gets to grips with being Thrown into wrestling role
Johnny Turner on stage as Morrissey in The Smiths Ltd.
Review: Tribute act The Smiths Ltd brought real Morrissey magic to The Lemon Tree…
Winnie the Pooh
Winnie The Pooh will come to life in magical West End show at His…
Aberdeen beach is great for a day out. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
11 free things to do in Aberdeen during the summer holidays