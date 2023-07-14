Peterhead Scottish Week: A sneak peek into Scotland’s longest-running gala

Now in its 61st year, the annual Peterhead Scottish Week festival officially kicks off tonight.

As last year marked the gala’s diamond anniversary, with its return following covid thought to have been “bigger than ever”, this week is expected to be no different.

Every year it attracts thousands of people to the remote fishing town.

And this summer organisers have put together close to 80 events, for people of all ages to enjoy, which will run for 10 days until Sunday, July 23.

Whether you have a pup to take along to the dog show, have some hidden talents you’d like to show off at Peterhead’s Got Talent, or are simply looking to experience some of the week’s most highly-anticipated events the festival is sure to showcase everything in classic blue toon style.

‘Fantastic to celebrate all the good in our town’

Chairwoman of the Peterhead Scottish Week committee, Karen Day said: “We’re really excited for this year’s Scottish Week.

“Most of the tickets for several events are selling really well. Strictly Come Duncin’ sold out straight away, which is amazing.

“It’s really fantastic to see the town get behind the event. We even have new sponsors this year like Buchan Offshore Wind, who are sponsoring the Best of Buchan Awards.

“It really is a fantastic platform to showcase what is here in the north-east. One of the main objectives of Scottish Week is that it draws a lot of tourism.

“This year our air display is the biggest we have ever had, and we’re so lucky to have such a good relationship with the Red Arrows, they even say how much they look forward to coming back each year.

“We love highlighting our little corner and can’t wait to see all of the events unfold this week”.

While there are several events to choose from over the next ten days, we’ve comprised a list with some of the highlights to look forward to.

Friday, July 14

Peterhead Scottish Week will open a little differently this year as Strictly Come Duncin’ is first up on this week’s agenda.

Back by popular demand, the evening will showcase five couples duncin’ the night away at Peterhead’s Palace Hotel.

Saturday, July 15

The ‘Best of Buchan’ awards will take place on Saturday evening, in association with Buchan Offshore Wind.

Several businesses have made it into the final, with Arc Cinema, Buchanhaven Pharmacy, RNLI Lifeboat and Clerkhill Pharmacy to name a few, all hoping to take home an award.

Football fans will also be able to enjoy the Scottish Week Challenge Cup at Balmoor Stadium earlier in the day.

Sunday, July 16

Families will head to Eden Park to enjoy a day of fun-filled activities at The Masson and Glennie Picnic.

With several activities spread out across the afternoon, there is sure to be something for all ages to enjoy.

Monday, July 17

On Monday, dozens of residents, alongside their furry companions will take centre stage as the beloved dog show makes its comeback.

Tuesday, July 18

Eyes down on Tuesday as Prize Bingo, a crowd favourite, is once again held at The Palace Hotel.

However, if a game of bingo isn’t up your street, then perhaps an afternoon at The Green Welly Garden Show will tickle your fancy.

Wednesday, July 19

Possibly the gala’s cutest event of the week is the Baby Show, which takes place at The Palace Hotel.

Thursday, July 20

Some of the activities include the sandcastle competition and The Great Buchan Bake Off.

Friday, July 21

Set to be the “biggest ever” RAF Air display that Scottish Week has ever seen, Friday’s festivities are not to be missed.

The Red Arrows will return to paint the sky once again, accompanied by the RAF Falcons for the second year running.

Saturday, July 22

Top motors are set to be on display at this year’s Car Show, followed by the much-loved Parade, where anything from vintage vehicles to parade floats will take to the streets of Peterhead.

Sunday, July 23

Closing Peterhead Scottish Week festivities, for another year, is the Songs of Praise, held at The Salvation Army.

All of the information regarding this year’s Scottish Week – including event times, ticket prices, venues and additional activities – can be found in the official Scottish Week Programme, which can be purchased from these locations in Peterhead:

Bon Bons

Co-op

Greens of Peterhead

Peterhead Motors

Premier Store

Albert Hotel

Buchanhaven Pharmacy

Clerkhill Pharmacy

Santander

West End Butcher