Gallery: Aberdeen and north-east football legends pay tribute to ex-Dons and Scotland boss Craig Brown at memorial service

Aberdeen and north-east football heroes descended on Ayr racecourse today to pay their respects to late Dons and Scotland managerial legend Craig Brown.

Brown – the last man to lead the Scotland men’s team to a World Cup – passed away last month at the age of 82.

The former gaffer had a strong connection with Aberdeen FC, having served as manager in the early 2010s before taking on a non-executive director role at the club.

This connection to the Reds was reflected in the strong contingent of Pittodrie-linked figures who attended Tuesday’s memorial service to Brown alongside a host of other well-known Scottish football figures.