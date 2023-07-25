Gallery: Aberdeen and north-east football legends pay tribute to ex-Dons and Scotland boss Craig Brown at memorial service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gallery: Aberdeen and north-east football legends pay tribute to ex-Dons and Scotland boss Craig Brown at memorial service

Brown passed away last month at the age of 82.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (centre) arrives for a service in celebration of the life of former Scotland manager Craig Brown at Ayr Racecourse. Image: PA.
Ryan Cryle
By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen and north-east football heroes descended on Ayr racecourse today to pay their respects to late Dons and Scotland managerial legend Craig Brown.

Brown – the last man to lead the Scotland men’s team to a World Cup – passed away last month at the age of 82.

The former gaffer had a strong connection with Aberdeen FC, having served as manager in the early 2010s before taking on a non-executive director role at the club.

This connection to the Reds was reflected in the strong contingent of Pittodrie-linked figures who attended Tuesday’s memorial service to Brown alongside a host of other well-known Scottish football figures.

Aberdeen legend Alex McLeish at the Craig Brown service. Image: SNS.
Dons icon Willie Miller arrives at Ayr Racecourse. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows was in attendance, having also worked with Craig Brown in his time at Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Ex-Aberdeen striker and co-manager Jocky Scott (right) arrives for the service to Craig Brown. Image: PA.
Former Aberdeen boss Alex Miller at Ayr Racecourse. Image: SNS.
Ex-Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne pictured ahead of the service to remember Craig Brown. Image: SNS.
Brown’s Aberdeen assistant manager, Archie Knox, left, arrives with Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Knox was, of course, also Sir Alex Ferguson’s Dons assistant. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen legend Jim Leighton (left) – who worked with Craig Brown as a Scotland player (including at the France ’98 World Cup) and Dons coach. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty and manager Derek McInnes, who succeeded Craig Brown and Archie Knox at Pittodrie, arrive at the celebration of Brown’s life. Image: SNS.
Keith native Colin Hendry – who was Craig Brown’s Scotland captain – arrives at Ayr Racecourse for the tribute to his late national team boss. Image: PA.