GALLERY: More than 2,000 attend Inverness Comic Con

Comic book and superhero fans were in their element at the event in the Inverness Leisure Centre.

By Ross Hempseed and Heather Fowlie
BGCP Inverness Comic-Con at the Leisure Centre today.
BGCP Inverness Comic-Con at the Leisure Centre today.

BGCP Comic Con staged its first-ever event in Inverness with thousands in attendance.

Held at Inverness Leisure Centre, the event is the first in several similar ones planned including in Perth, Glasgow and Renfrew in August.

More than 2,000 people attended, where they were able to indulge their passion for comic books, superheroes and video games.

More than 60 traders were on hand to help with anyone on the hunt for collectible from the worlds of Marvel, DC, Pokemon, Star Wars, Dungeons & Dragons and everything in-between.

People queued as doors opened from 10am with people eager to source out that special find and experience what organisers described as a “super affordable fun day that’s suitable for all ages”.

Three people dressed as Batman, Captain America and Marv from Sin City recreated a battle scene for audiences.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was at the event.

Long queue for the Inverness Comic-Con at the Leisure Centre. 
Lots of comic books, Displays and items for sale.
David Brown Toy Trader UK based in Motherwell.
Some impressive character displays.
Here are some of the toys on sale today.
Connor Seddon, 5 is a hulk fan from Inverness.
Noah Sorrie is drawn by Neil Smith an artist from Kilbride.
Howl’s from Howls moving castle.
Original art by Galuxeh.
Striking a pose are Matthew Morrison as Taniiro, Ren Hawthorne as Mitsuri Kanroji and Brodie Shields as Obama Iguro.
Beth Ferguson as Jinx.
Calum Sinclair as Sithlord.
Calum Sinclair as Sithlord from Starwars vs Bluestran James Murray in his own costume.
Calum Sinclair as Sithlord Starwars and Bluestran James Murray with Kacey Stephen 5.
George McClay meets storm trooper Bryan Jenkins.
Mason and Jake Gibson meet storm trooper Bryan Jenkins.
First Black Scottish superhero Etienne Kubwabo has a stall and is a comic writer and film director.
Jim Alexander who has written for Marvel has a stall set up for this year’s Comic Con.
Kacper Mylnarczyk from Inverness has spent hundreds of pounds on rare comics. He is a super fan!
memorabilia from various characters.
What a fantastic effort at creating their own mask.
Rob Paragreen, a Royal Engineer soldier at Kinloss Barracks is Captain America high fiving Tilly Gleaves from Nairn.
Rob Paragreen, a Royal Engineer soldier at Kinloss Baracks is Captain America.
Batman played by Wayne Ridgers from Inverness.
Batman played by Wayne Ridgers from Inverness and Marv Sin City is played by Tom Douglas  along side Captain America played by Rob Paragreen.
A busy day for the stall holders.
Duncan Allison from Golspie is Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead.
Oliwia Ducowska dressed as a clown.
Ellie Rose Hunter is Mangle from Five Nights of Freddy, with Neve Kinnon who is Wednesday and Ross Hunter as Luke Skywalker.
Bethany corrigan 15 from Dornoch in their own costume called Anti.
Retro Arcade games were also on site.
Rebecca Edwards, Nancy Tart as willow, Ciaran Gilchrist as Albert Wesker, Sandy Stirland as Tiny and James Cheshire as Phox.
Something for everyone at the stalls.
So many comics to sift through from limited edition, old and new.

 

 

