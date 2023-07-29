GALLERY: More than 2,000 attend Inverness Comic Con

BGCP Comic Con staged its first-ever event in Inverness with thousands in attendance.

Held at Inverness Leisure Centre, the event is the first in several similar ones planned including in Perth, Glasgow and Renfrew in August.

More than 2,000 people attended, where they were able to indulge their passion for comic books, superheroes and video games.

More than 60 traders were on hand to help with anyone on the hunt for collectible from the worlds of Marvel, DC, Pokemon, Star Wars, Dungeons & Dragons and everything in-between.

People queued as doors opened from 10am with people eager to source out that special find and experience what organisers described as a “super affordable fun day that’s suitable for all ages”.

Three people dressed as Batman, Captain America and Marv from Sin City recreated a battle scene for audiences.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was at the event.