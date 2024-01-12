5 things to do this weekend: Candlelit concert and kids yoga in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Candlelit concert and kids yoga in Aberdeen

Plenty to keep everyone busy this weekend.

A kids yoga session is on the agenda. Image: Shutterstock.
By Jenna Scott

There’s plenty to keep everyone entertained this weekend, including kids yoga and a wedding exhibition.

The Aberdeen Health and Wellbeing Festival returns

The popular, and free, Aberdeen Health and Wellbeing Festival is making its return to the city’s calendar for its third year.

It was originally launched to highlight the north-east’s fantastic range of health and wellbeing businesses and services that aim to inspire, motivate and educate the local community in making more active choices when it comes to their own health.

More than 60 exhibitors have joined the line-up with guest speakers set to host talks throughout the day.

The event takes place this Saturday at the Beach Ballroom.

The Stoltman Brothers are set to appear at the festival. Image: Mearns & Gill

Bask under the candlelight to The Best of Hans Zimmer

Candlelight concerts welcome audiences to enjoy magical music experiences like they’ve never heard before at Union Kirk in Aberdeen.

On Saturday, movie buffs and and music lovers can listen to the work of Hans Zimmer under the gentle atmospheric candlelight glow.

The programme features Zimmer’s work from blockbuster hits Inception, The Lion King, Gladiator, Interstellar and more.

It begins at 8.30pm. Doors open 45 minutes prior to the start time – late entry is not permitted.

Seating is assigned via first come, first served basis in each zone.

Tickets are available online.

Renowned composer Hans Zimmer will be celebrated at the event. Image: BBC

Enjoy Elgin’s Men’s Breakfast

A Men’s Breakfast event is taking place on Saturday.

The morning will consist of worship, bible study and a prayer that is to be followed by communal breakfast.

The event takes place at River Church Elgin from 8.30am – 10.30am. A breakfast morning will run every second Saturday of the month starting this weekend.

It is free to attend, but attendees must register that they wish to go to ensure there is enough food available.

Aviemore’s wedding showcase event

Macdonald Aviemore Resort is welcoming all brides-to-be and their wedding parties to a showcase event to help prepare for their special day.

A selection of local suppliers will be attending the event on Sunday as well as staff being on hand to offer advice and share information about the hotel’s wedding packages.

The event, which runs from 12pm – 3pm, will also consist of a fashion show at 2pm featuring La-Di-Da Fashion and Opalily Bridal.

It is free to attend.

The resort will welcome brides from near and far. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Take the youngsters to Kids Yoga with Tracey

Stoneywood Scout Group is hosting an exciting child-friendly yoga session with an experienced instructor at the helm on Sunday.

Youngsters will have the chance to take part in a series of exercises and yoga poses through interactive games that will help them develop their mindfulness and improve their flexibility.

The session, beginning at 1.20pm, is suitable to children of all levels.

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

