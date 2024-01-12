5 things to do this weekend: Candlelit concert and kids yoga in Aberdeen

There’s plenty to keep everyone entertained this weekend, including kids yoga and a wedding exhibition.

The Aberdeen Health and Wellbeing Festival returns

The popular, and free, Aberdeen Health and Wellbeing Festival is making its return to the city’s calendar for its third year.

It was originally launched to highlight the north-east’s fantastic range of health and wellbeing businesses and services that aim to inspire, motivate and educate the local community in making more active choices when it comes to their own health.

More than 60 exhibitors have joined the line-up with guest speakers set to host talks throughout the day.

The event takes place this Saturday at the Beach Ballroom.

Bask under the candlelight to The Best of Hans Zimmer

Candlelight concerts welcome audiences to enjoy magical music experiences like they’ve never heard before at Union Kirk in Aberdeen.

On Saturday, movie buffs and and music lovers can listen to the work of Hans Zimmer under the gentle atmospheric candlelight glow.

The programme features Zimmer’s work from blockbuster hits Inception, The Lion King, Gladiator, Interstellar and more.

It begins at 8.30pm. Doors open 45 minutes prior to the start time – late entry is not permitted.

Seating is assigned via first come, first served basis in each zone.

Tickets are available online.

Enjoy Elgin’s Men’s Breakfast

A Men’s Breakfast event is taking place on Saturday.

The morning will consist of worship, bible study and a prayer that is to be followed by communal breakfast.

The event takes place at River Church Elgin from 8.30am – 10.30am. A breakfast morning will run every second Saturday of the month starting this weekend.

It is free to attend, but attendees must register that they wish to go to ensure there is enough food available.

Aviemore’s wedding showcase event

Macdonald Aviemore Resort is welcoming all brides-to-be and their wedding parties to a showcase event to help prepare for their special day.

A selection of local suppliers will be attending the event on Sunday as well as staff being on hand to offer advice and share information about the hotel’s wedding packages.

The event, which runs from 12pm – 3pm, will also consist of a fashion show at 2pm featuring La-Di-Da Fashion and Opalily Bridal.

It is free to attend.

Take the youngsters to Kids Yoga with Tracey

Stoneywood Scout Group is hosting an exciting child-friendly yoga session with an experienced instructor at the helm on Sunday.

Youngsters will have the chance to take part in a series of exercises and yoga poses through interactive games that will help them develop their mindfulness and improve their flexibility.

The session, beginning at 1.20pm, is suitable to children of all levels.

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.