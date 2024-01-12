Two Highland councillors face standards watchdog hearings after complaints about conduct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two Highland councillors face standards watchdog hearings after complaints about conduct

Maxine Smith and Andrew Jarvie will have their cases heard by the Standards Commission in February and March respectively.

By Stuart Findlay
Councillors Maxine Smith and Andrew Jarvie are facing Standards Commission hearings. Image: DC Thomson
Councillors Maxine Smith and Andrew Jarvie are facing Standards Commission hearings. Image: DC Thomson

Two Highland councillors will be grilled by an ethics watchdog after complaints were raised about them.

Wick and East Caithness councillor Andrew Jarvie’s case concerns comments he made about former Highland Council chief executive Donna Manson.

Mr Jarvie is understood to have claimed that Mrs Manson lied to councillors.

The comments were made during a public meeting in December 2022.

Mrs Manson has since left her position at the council. She started a new role as chief executive of Devon County Council in February 2023.

How have the councillors responded to the claims?

There are two allegations against Cromarty Firth councillor Maxine Smith.

The first is that she failed to declare an interest in two companies, Thistle Excursions and Venus Beauty Salon, until five months after she was re-elected in May 2022.

Councillors are required to declare interests within one month of being elected.

The second complaint alleges that she discriminated against another councillor, Tamala Collier, because she was pregnant.

Councillor Smith disputes both of the claims against her.

Her case will be heard at Highland Council’s Glenurquhart Road headquarters on February 6.

Highland Council’s headquarters in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillor Jarvie said he was not in a position to comment on his case.

His hearing will take place online on March 1.

It will be streamed on the Standards Commission’s website.

Both councillors are members of the Highland Alliance political group.

Councillor Smith was formerly the leader of the council’s SNP group while councillor Jarvie was formerly the leader of its Conservative group.

What is the Standards Commission?

The Standards Commission is an independent body whose purpose is to encourage high ethical standards in public life.

It does this through the enforcement of a code of conduct for councillors.

Complaints are investigated by the Ethical Standards Commissioner, Ian Bruce.

Three types of sanctions are available to the commission if a councillor is found to have breached the code of conduct.

It has the power to disqualify someone from serving or suspend them temporarily.

It could also simply censure them, which is effectively just a formal recording of public disapproval of their actions.

If no breach of the code is found, then no action is taken.

