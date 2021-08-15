Third time lucky for Kinross as flags fly at Loch Leven

Eastern Scotland’s farming community turned out in force to celebrate a return to normality when the flags flew at Kinross Show for the first time in three years.

More than 3000 showgoers bought tickets in advance and their temperatures were taken at the gate, otherwise the classes, championships and grand parade went ahead as usual on the shores of Loch Leven – albeit with the support of a £19,000 grant from Event Scotland for extra security and hygiene measures.

Show president, Harold Greer, who persuaded the society to hold its nerve despite a summer of restrictions, said the support of the committee and general public had been tremendous.

“Everything came together in the last six weeks and it has been third time lucky,” he said.

“We could have sold all the tickets twice over and it’s just great to be back.”

The day’s supreme champion was the beef cattle leader, a British Blue bullock called Hurricane from Stirling’s Lynsey and Stuart Bett.

The 16-month-old was male champion at this year’s Royal Highland Showcase and reserve champion male at the Yorkshire show.

In reserve place on the showground was the sheep champion, a Texel shearling, Hexel Dragons Den, from Kenny Duthie at Brechin.

The horse champion, Ronnie Black’s yearling Clydesdale filly, Collessie Alana, was in close contention, and the final line-up also included Capitol Euphemia, the goat champion from the Campbell Family at Bathgate, and the dairy champion, Inspired Fitz Molly from the Wilson family at Carskerdo, Cupar.

The beef reserve interbreed winner was the any-other-native-breed champion, a rising two-year-old Galloway heifer called Kickass Katie 2nd of Rogan from C Lawson and D Logan of Greenhead Farm, Alva.

Taking reserve place in the sheep interbreed was the Blackface champion, a gimmer by a £38,000 Crossflat, from David Murray at Aberfeldy. And the ridden hunter champion, Knight Light from Jennifer Garland was the reserve interbreed horse champion.

The champions

Clydesdale – Ronnie Black with yearling filly, Collessie Alana by Arradoul Balvenie. Reserve – Boat Clydesdales with eight-year-old mare, West Glen Rambling Rose by Dillars Boat Commander.

Shetland – Katy Leavey with eight-year-old mare, Harviestoun Perphidia by Dauphin. Reserve – Glendyburn Shetlands with 15-year-old mare Hawkdale Dixie by Rosermus of Transy. Miniature champion – Lisa Wilson with three-year-old filly, Lilyrose Bluebell by Eiger Krispin. Reserve – Amy McConville with four-year-old mare, Creamline Matilda.

Highland Ponies – overall champion Wendy Taylor with three-year-old filly, Charley of Sunnyneuk. Ridden champion – Lisa Allison with White Lady of Whitefield. Reserve in-hand – Joanna McCormack and Richard Fraser with Moss-side Cara. Reserve ridden – Liz Veitch with Strathmore Cooper.

Limousin – Andrew Orr with yearling heifer, Lomond Rosie by Dunmore Immense. Reserve – Willie Lawson with a bull.

Aberdeen-Angus – Ken Brown with bull, Craigowmill Baltimore.

Any other native breed – C Ross and D Logan with a black Galloway heifer, Kickass Katie 1st of Rogan. Reserve – Saltire Herefords with Saltire 1 Ruth 2nd by Saltire Predator.

Any other continental breed – Richard Nelson with British Blue heifer, Solway View Popcornby Tweeddale Ironman.

Highland – Tordarroch Estate with three-year-old heifer, Skye 7th of Rannoch by Bein Gael of Erin. Reserve – Grant Hyslop with three-year-old heifer Carlin 5th of Culfoich by Jacob of Benmore.

Beef young handler – Chloe McIntyre.

Cross cattle – Lynsey Bett with Hurricane, a 16-month-old British Blue bullock and reserve with Twister, a 17-month-old Limousin cross heifer.

Dairy – Andrew Wilson with four-year-old cow in milk , Inspired Fitz Molly by Toc-farm Fitz. Reserve – David Lawrie with third calver, Cuthiltowrs Modern Marcie by Modern Reality.

Texel – Kenny Duthie with a shearling, Hexel Dragon’s Den. Reserve – Kerr Jarvie with a one-crop ewe by Clinterty Yosemite Sam.

Beltex – Robert Palmer and Laura Campbell with a two-shear tup, Woodies Easy Rider, and reserve with a gimmer bought at the Withy Trees dispersal.

Any other sheep breed – Euan Mill. Reserve – J&E Lyle.

Blackface – David Murray with a gimmer by a £38,000 Crossflat. Reserve – James Graham with a ewe lamb.

Mules – David Gray with a ewe and reserve with a pen of three ewe lambs.

Cross sheep – Robert Messinger with gimmers by a Beltex tup and out Suffolk ewes, and reserve with ewes bred the same way.

Sheep young handlers – Ryan Lyle.

Dorset – A Morton with a tup. Reserve – D&D Rankine with a gimmer.

Blue Faced Leicester – C&K Malone with a tup and reserve with a tup lamb.

Shetland – Rena Douglas with a home-bred gimmer, Drum Isla. Reserve – Archie and Fiona Hipwell with a white two-shear tup, Galtress Zurbaran.

Goats – The Campbell family with three-year-old milker, Capitol Euphemia by Hoeacres Hugo and reserve with six-year-old British Toggenburg, Linnavon Edelweiss by Guilden Glow.