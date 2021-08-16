Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Farming

Entry of 30 calves forward for Thainstone Spectacular show and sale

By Gemma Mackie
August 16, 2021, 11:45 am
The show and sale takes place on Friday August 20.
An entry of 30 calves with future show potential is forward for this year’s Thainstone Spectacular show and sale.

The event, organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) with sponsorship from law firm Blackadders, takes place at the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, on Friday August 20.

“After a long 18 months with no shows, we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone along to the Spectacular,” said ANM head of livestock, John Angus.

“Buyers will have the chance to pick from a terrific show of well-bred calves from as far north as Orkney and Lockerbie in the south.”

The fixture will start with the pre-sale show at 10am in the exchange hall at the mart, with classes for haltered and unhaltered animals forward for judging by commercial cattle showman James May, who hails from Bromsgrove, Worcester.

The sale will take place immediately after ANM’s fortnightly sale of store cattle at approximately 2pm.

Entries for the sale include: 10 calves from Gary Bell, Haas Grove, Lockerbie; six from John and Craig Robertson, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry; five from James and Balfour Baillie, Sebay, Orkney; and two from Stuart amd Wendy Hunter, West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch.

Last year’s sale, which was held online due to Covid-19 restrictions, attracted interest from more than 50 bidders from across the UK with a top price of £5,350 paid for an entry from the Robertsons at Newton of Logierait.

Their sale topper, selling to Messrs Davenney, Sixmilebridge, Northern Ireland, was a 12-month-old Limousin cross heifer.

