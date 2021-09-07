Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Scottish growers encouraged to complete harvest survey

By Gemma Mackie
September 7, 2021, 11:45 am
The survey is open until September 26.
Scottish growers are being urged to complete NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) harvest survey.

The union is running its annual harvest survey to gather details on the size and quality of this year’s crop.

The data gathered by NFUS will be shared with the Scottish and UK Governments and farming organisations, including the NFU in England and the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), to help inform UK-wide harvest forecasts.

NFUS combinable crops committee chairman, Willie Thomson, encouraged growers to respond to the survey and said: “We need to know what is going on across Scotland, otherwise we rely on data from the major cereal growing areas of the UK, which doesn’t always best represent our members’ businesses.”

The union’s crops policy manager, David Michie, said the survey should be completed when harvest is finished, and growers will be asked to provide details on crop yields and areas.

He said: “This information helps us identify regional issues that could bubble up further down the line.

“The hot, dry summer in the west has forced some farm businesses to start feeding this year’s silage, which could make grain availability very regionally important this winter. The information provided by the survey will be incredibly valuable to our regional and wider policy team.”

The survey, which is available at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/6NF6QFV, runs until September 26 and every grower who submits information will be put in a prize draw to win a bottle of whisky.

