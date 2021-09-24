Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021
Farming

JOYCE CAMPBELL: More support needed for crofting communities crying out for help

By Joyce Campbell
September 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
HELPING HAND: More must be done by the Crofting Commission to highlight the best options available to those passed a crofting tenancy.
A croft is often described as a parcel of land completely surrounded by legislation and red tape.

At times I wonder if the Crofting Commission has been tied up with so much red tape, they’ve been rendered unable to act upon all the powers they hold, because I’m saddened by what I’m witnessing around me.

Tenancies

I see croft tenancies coming down through family members that don’t want to come back to the crofts. That’s totally understandable; they’ve made new lives for their families and have careers away from the area. Their connection to the land means they don’t know what do to with the tenancies.

This is where I think the Crofting Commission should come in with a stronger campaign to reach out and give support. Highlight, in simple terms, the best options available in these situations.

Ruined crofts and bothies are abundant in the north. Picture: Shutterstock.

An official sublet to another tenant would give everyone involved time to make a plan and fully consider the best options for their families and these fragile communities. Unfortunately, what you often hear are the fateful words “just use my croft”.

With no security, other than a word of mouth agreement, nothing much happens on this land other than a few grazing sheep or cattle. Fences fall into a state of disrepair. Fertile land often becomes sour and wet, with no liming or drains and a lack of investment.

Unfortunately, unofficial sublet tenants are left hanging, unable to access any of the Scottish Government crofting grants.

Lifeline

You’re never going to get rich quick crofting, so accessing £25,000 over two years for individual crofters or £125,000 for crofters acting as a group is a real lifeline.

They’re also losing out on the opportunity of accessing woodland and habitat creation schemes, or hedging grants, which are all vital in our fight against climate change and biodiversity loss.

Within our crofting communities I believe we have a good supply of new blood, covering a wide range of ages and experiences, wanting to get involved with a life on the land.

The crofting community of Farr near Bettyhill in Sutherland. Picture: Sandy McCook..

Our fragile communities are crying out for the skills and talents many would bring alongside crofting.

These complex issues need some serious joined-up thinking. I believe we have many of the answers already and we just need action to revitalise fragile and pressured communities.

Just like a strong healthy flock of ewes, crofting townships need a good regular age profile to function at their best. Unfortunately many parts of the Highlands and Islands are seen as the perfect place to retire, or have a second home and that lifestyle choice is upsetting the balance.

Estate agents

Estate agents dealing with croft tenancy transfers have been known to tell potential new crofters not to worry about doing anything with the land.

One new crofter recently said that he was told by their agent that the Crofting Commission were a group of old men who did nothing. I know this
isn’t correct but that perception isn’t helping ignite change.

As crofters, we have a list of obligations to meet which can be found on the Crofting Commission website. Also to be found there is a breach of duty form which can be filled out and legitimate concerns investigated, on bad practice or cases of unused crofts highlighted.

We desperately need more people like my postie who grows vegetables, sells handmade baskets with willow grown on her croft and provides holiday accommodation, alongside the more traditional crofters who have cattle, sheep, a fishing boat, or contract work.

People

We need the garage owners who croft in the evenings, or is a paramedic on the local ambulance, or the lady who runs a cleaning company, a cafe and runs a flock of ewes on the side.

What we don’t need is more crofts lying empty, unused and stuck in a state of limbo.

Joyce Campbell farms at Armadale on the north coast of Sutherland

