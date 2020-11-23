SPONSORED: Don’t forget the animals: Help The SSPCA change animals’ lives for the better

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

The SSPCA continues to rescue and rehome animals across Scotland on a daily basis, helping to prevent cruelty to pets and offering support to owners in need.

With generous donations, they are able to rehabilitate animals who have been mistreated or forgotten, giving them a second chance at life – and happiness.

Here, we share the stories of Maui and Winston, two loveable animals who have now, thanks to the arduous efforts and care of the SSPCA, found love and contentment in their forever homes.

Maui, the playful pony

Maui was one of three Shetland pony foals born at the Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in April 2019. His mum, Ebony, had been brought in to the centre due to being neglected by her previous owner.

Ebony was an amazing mum and was protective of Maui but allowed the team at the centre to provide Maui with socialisation and play. As Maui got older he would enjoy running and exploring his field. Maui turned in to a confident and loving pony who had an adorable cheeky side!

The staff doted on Maui and even celebrated his first birthday with a party and horse friendly birthday cake. Once Maui was over one-year-old, he was ready to find a home of his own. The team was thrilled when Andrea and her family fell in love with Maui and took him home in July this year.

Maui has been renamed Cash in his new home as the family have a horse called Tango, so they are now a proper double act – Tango and Cash!

Cash is well-loved in his new home by humans and horses alike. He’s as cheeky and confident as ever and likes to give his new family a groom when he gets his neck scratched. It’s safe to say that Cash has found his loving forever home and has settled in beautifully.

But not all animals at the Scottish SPCA are lucky enough to have been born in to an environment where they are immediately cared for.

Winston, the winsome kitten

Earlier this year, tiny kitten Winston was just a few days old when he was found abandoned in a field. At his age he should still be suckling and reliant on his mum. When he was found he was starving and weak. Winston was very vulnerable and the next few days were absolutely crucial to his survival.

After veterinary examination and treatment, Winston was taken home and hand-reared by staff at the centre. The team fed Winston every two hours to ensure he was provided with essential nutrition and to keep up his strength. This included the team having to get up during the night for feeds.

After receiving constant care from the dedicated team, Winston progressed well. He reached a healthy weight and was soon able to display normal kitten behaviours of exploring his surroundings and interacting with his toys. Of course, the staff were happy to indulge him with a lot of playing!

After being the centre of a press appeal, Winston received a lot of interest from people wanting to give him a home. But it was Lisa and her daughter, eight-year-old Heather, who opened up their heart and home to Winston.

Heather had wanted a cat for over three years but knew she had to wait until she was older to be responsible for looking after a pet. Heather had done some thorough research on how to look after a kitten. This included feeding and, of course, playing!

Winston was renamed Blueberry and is now thriving in his forever home.

For more information on the work carried out by the SSPCA, and to find out how you can help, visit their website.