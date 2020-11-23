Formartine boss Paul Lawson thrilled to get Aberdeenshire Cup campaign off to winning start

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson was pleased to see his side come through their first game of the new season with a victory following three second half goals against Dyce at North Lodge Park.

Following a goalless first half two quick goals at the start of the second half, both from the penalty spot, put the Highland League side in control of their Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie.

Lawson said: “It’s nice to get off to a winning start.

“It was always going to be tough and we were on a hiding to nothing. We would be expected to beat a junior side and beat them comfortably but we know from playing Dyce in a friendly recently that they are a good side with some really good players.

“They were missing a couple of players which was a boost for us but they still caused us problems at times so to keep a clean sheet and score three goals to go through is very pleasing.”

Jonathan Crawford put United ahead from the spot after Cole Anderson had been fouled before another penalty from Jonathan Smith doubled United’s lead.

Formartine were denied a third spot kick when Graeme Rodger looked to be fouled but Scott Lisle put the game beyond Dyce when he slotted home the third five minutes from time.

The junior side finished the game with 10 men when Glen Donald was sent off for dissent.