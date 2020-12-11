SPONSORED: Give the gift of fun at an interactive event at P&J Live

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Everyone knows that some of the world’s best musical and comedic acts have graced the stage at P&J Live – but this Christmas, why not buy tickets to an event where you are centre stage?

A visit to P&J Live isn’t always to sit and watch a show – there are plenty of events where you can dig in and enjoy the fun too.

Here’s a few upcoming events that would make a great day out for all the family – and perfect Christmas presents!

Love Your Home Expo, 16-18 April 2021

Set to be the first large scale exhibition in Scotland in 2021, the Love Your Home Expo is coming to the north-east to inspire you. With our homes being so important to us in the current climate, the Love your Home Expo will be more than just a home show…. It is a must-do for anyone with a home, the event will inspire anyone of any age who wants to get the most from their home. The show has ideas and options for every budget!

The event will include fun activities for the kids, over 150 exhibitors, locally produced food and drink options and parking – entry for kids is completely FREE!

Taste of Grampian, 5 June 2021

Taste of Grampian, the north-east’s biggest one-day food and drink festival, is a great day out for all the family.

Featuring cooking demonstrations, entertainment, tastings and much more, the Taste of Grampian is a haven for foodies and a must-visit for the best of what the north-east has to offer.

Inflatable 5k, 30 October 2021

The world’s biggest inflatable 5k is coming to P&J Live, with even MORE obstacles!

UK Running Events wants to encourage more people to ”get out and run” and they are back better than ever with new, bigger and crazier obstacles!

If you loved watching Total Wipeout on TV you’ll relish the chance to pit yourself against the Inflatable 5K’s gigantic obstacles with fearsome-sounding names like the Temple of Doom, The Mangle and The Boss (watch out for the newest obstacle – “The Demon” which runners will encounter twice!).

Despite their massive size, the event is suitable for participants of all athletic abilities and families and children are actively encouraged to take part.

Love Touring Expo, 4-7 November 2021

The north-east’s great touring and holiday expo will take place in November 2021, offering visitors everything they need for holidaying at home. After the success of the event last October, the show is set to make a timely return with the demand for staycations at an all-time high.

Attracting both the avid tourer and those trying it for the first time, the event showcases the biggest brands in caravans, motorhomes, campervans and holiday homes, and this year Scottish visitors will get the chance to see a number of the new 2021 models before anyone else in the UK.

The show also sees the return of the accessory superstore for the latest essentials as well as the coolest gadgets for exploring. Holidaymakers can see everything they need to plan their next escape with exhibits from holiday parks, campsites and visitor attractions including the popular North East 250.

And remember, any time you book tickets for a P&J Live event through their official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster, you have the confidence that even if your event is postponed or cancelled, your tickets are protected. You’ll get the chance to use your tickets for the rescheduled date or if it’s not getting changed, you’ll be able to get a full refund of your money.

The team has also been working hard to bring in additional cleaning and social distancing measures to make sure that everyone who visits the P&J Live arena is as Covid-safe as possible.

Keep an eye on the P&J Live Facebook page and website for the most up-to-date information about events.