Cult favourite barber brings new venture to Aberdeen city centre

St Andrew Street has been chosen as the location for a new barbershop in Aberdeen city centre.

Dundee-based company Lovett’s Barbers has unveiled its first venture outwith Tayside, opening in Aberdeen just in time for the lifting of lockdown restrictions four weeks ago.

Founded by Liam Thomson and Emily McKendrick in 2013, Lovett’s Barbers started its journey in the City of Discovery before acquiring a second location in Broughty Ferry.

© Supplied by Lovett's Aberdeen

Great service

Lovett’s has built a reputation largely through word of mouth. But owner Liam Thomson says there has been no secret recipe to their success.

“It’s really as simple as doing the best job you possibly can,” he said.

“I feel our entire team at Lovett’s is extremely talented and people come in and expect a great haircut and service.”

Mr Thomson explained that the Aberdeen expansion opportunity arose when a member of the Dundee team – Lewis Smith – planned to move to the north-east.

“Lewis’s partner recently graduated and got a job in Aberdeen, but he was such a valued and integral part of our team that we couldn’t let him take his talents elsewhere,” he said.

Instead, Lovett’s followed Mr Smith to Aberdeen where he has now taken up the role of manager.

Gearing up

Though still in its early stages, Mr Thomson revealed that Lovett’s Aberdeen will soon start to take on some new team members and urged those interested to “keep an eye on job opportunities.”

“Too often in (other) barbershops, everything is rigid and robotic in terms of how people cut hair and conduct themselves within the shop,” said Mr Thomson.

“I’ve personally found just being yourself and becoming friends with your clients always has the best results and makes the experience great for everyone.”

Mr Thomson’s own passion for barbering began after learning initially from his father. Like the rest of the industry, he found it difficult being out of work at the start of the year.

“It’s always tricky jumping back in the deep end,” he said, but now back in business, he’s happier than ever.

Tried and tested

With the experience at Lovett’s revolving around a “relaxed environment,” the owners are looking to apply the same methods that brought them success in Tayside to their new venture.

“We’re hoping word of mouth and good reviews will get people through the door,” Mr Thomson added.

“We want to eventually be considered among the top barbershops and men’s salons in Aberdeen.”

Visit Lovett’s Barbers online for more info.