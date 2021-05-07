Royal Northern Agricultural Society announces dates for 2022 events

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) has announced new dates for its events, which were cancelled due to Covid-19.

The society plans to hold its educational event Countryside Live, which has fallen victim to coronavirus restrictions twice, at well-known ice cream company Mackie’s of Scotland, near Rothienorman, on Sunday May 29, 2022.

The event, which is designed to teach members of the public about food and farming, had originally been scheduled to take place at the end of May in 2020.

It was rescheduled for this year, but cancelled for the second time due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

In a letter to RNAS members, society president Jimmy Dick said the organisation also hoped to be able to hold its annual Spring Show at ANM Group’s Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

“I would like to thank you all for your patience during these difficult times,” wrote Mr Dick.

“I know we all miss the camaraderie of all our various events and meetings, and with our glasses half full of vaccines, we will toast the future of normality. Your support and good will is appreciated.”

RNAS has also announced a number of dates for other events and competitions, which are all dependent on Covid-19 restrictions.

Entries for the society’s growing cereals competition close on May 31, while entries for its annual awards close on July 1.

The society plans to hold its annual general meeting on June 10 and its annual awards lunch on November 5.

More details are available from society secretary Alison Argo at secretary@rnas.info