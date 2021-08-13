Young entrepreneur hosts Stonehaven pop-up shop

An Aberdeen based entrepreneur is exploring new ways of expanding her business post-lockdown.

Rachel Sim, 22, is the owner of Spruce Homeware which has hosted its own pop-up shop in Stonehaven throughout the past week.

Originally from Angus, Rachel graduated with a degree in business management and marketing from Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University last year.

She officially launched Spruce Homeware a few months later in October, where she now sells a range of locally made homeware products through her website.

Opening up

Hy Stonehaven has been the location of Spruce Homeware’s first week-long pop-up shop and Rachel has enjoyed the experience.

“Now that things are opening up again, people are enjoying being back in the shops,” she says.

“I did the Curated Aberdeen market at the beginning of June in the Bon Accord centre and it was the first in person event that I was able to do because of the pandemic.

It was really nice to meet people in person that had followed my journey online.

Adapting

With Spruce Homeware, Rachel uses social media to find local artists and crafters who may not have the time or inclination to run their own business.

By buying products outright then marketing and selling them on her website, Rachel’s business allows both parties to “do what they enjoy” as she deals with the business aspects and creators focus on their craft.

However, Rachel says that she is now contemplating new ways to adapt her primarily online business post-lockdown.

“As things have eased off a bit, I’ve had to change the business a little,” she explains.

“I think for now, the website will still be the main focus.

“But being able to do these smaller pop-up shop events has given me the opportunity to have the best of both worlds with online and in person.”

Brand awareness

Candles and cushions have been some of Rachel’s biggest sellers throughout the week, which she has shared alongside Stonehaven based clothing company, Proper Clobber.

Today (August 13) is the last day to catch some of the special offers available in the pop-up shop.

“It’s been really nice to travel, get out into different areas and raise my brand’s awareness,” says Rachel in reflection of the week.

Still in her early twenties, Rachel says that she has encountered some resistance towards her business efforts for being so young.

But age hasn’t stopped Rachel from making her business a success.

“I do think people sometimes look at me and think I’m young and maybe am not ready,” she says.

But the best way to get experience in things is by doing it yourself.

“I’ve really enjoyed giving it a go and I think Spruce Homeware has been a great success so far.”

Spruce Homeware’s pop-up shop can be found at Hy Stonehaven, 68-72 Allardice St, Stonehaven. https://sprucehomeware.com/