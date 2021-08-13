Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Young entrepreneur hosts Stonehaven pop-up shop

By Jamie Wilde
August 13, 2021, 11:45 am
Rachel Sim is the owner of Spruce Homeware.
Rachel Sim is the owner of Spruce Homeware.

An Aberdeen based entrepreneur is exploring new ways of expanding her business post-lockdown.

Rachel Sim, 22, is the owner of Spruce Homeware which has hosted its own pop-up shop in Stonehaven throughout the past week.

Originally from Angus, Rachel graduated with a degree in business management and marketing from Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University last year.

She officially launched Spruce Homeware a few months later in October, where she now sells a range of locally made homeware products through her website.

Hy Stonehaven is a pop-up shop run by local business, Hyve Architects.

Opening up

Hy Stonehaven has been the location of Spruce Homeware’s first week-long pop-up shop and Rachel has enjoyed the experience.

“Now that things are opening up again, people are enjoying being back in the shops,” she says.

“I did the Curated Aberdeen market at the beginning of June in the Bon Accord centre and it was the first in person event that I was able to do because of the pandemic.

It was really nice to meet people in person that had followed my journey online.

Rachel Sim (left) alongside Proper Clobber owner, Morag Carmichael.

Adapting

With Spruce Homeware, Rachel uses social media to find local artists and crafters who may not have the time or inclination to run their own business.

By buying products outright then marketing and selling them on her website, Rachel’s business allows both parties to “do what they enjoy” as she deals with the business aspects and creators focus on their craft.

However, Rachel says that she is now contemplating new ways to adapt her primarily online business post-lockdown.

“As things have eased off a bit, I’ve had to change the business a little,” she explains.

“I think for now, the website will still be the main focus.

“But being able to do these smaller pop-up shop events has given me the opportunity to have the best of both worlds with online and in person.”

A selection of Spruce Homeware’s pop-up shop products.

Brand awareness

Candles and cushions have been some of Rachel’s biggest sellers throughout the week, which she has shared alongside Stonehaven based clothing company, Proper Clobber.

Today (August 13) is the last day to catch some of the special offers available in the pop-up shop.

“It’s been really nice to travel, get out into different areas and raise my brand’s awareness,” says Rachel in reflection of the week.

Rachel Sim.

Still in her early twenties, Rachel says that she has encountered some resistance towards her business efforts for being so young.

But age hasn’t stopped Rachel from making her business a success.

“I do think people sometimes look at me and think I’m young and maybe am not ready,” she says.

But the best way to get experience in things is by doing it yourself.

“I’ve really enjoyed giving it a go and I think Spruce Homeware has been a great success so far.”

Spruce Homeware’s pop-up shop can be found at Hy Stonehaven, 68-72 Allardice St, Stonehaven. https://sprucehomeware.com/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]