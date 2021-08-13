Forres farmer takes over local tyre firm

A Forres farmer is switching gears with a move into the automotive industry, taking over a tyre business.

David Philip, whose family have been farming in the area since 1939, is the new owner of GT Tyres after buying the business from previous owner, Cameron Gordon, who has retired.

Mr Philip, who received a six-figure loan from the Royal Bank of Scotland for the deal, hopes it will allow him to diversify his family’s farming business and provide an additional income stream.

He said: “I’ve known Cameron for a long time, and I knew he was looking for someone to take over ahead of his well-deserved retirement.

“The dedication of his talented team is testament to the business he has built over the years, and I’m looking forward to carrying on his legacy.

“The support from Royal Bank of Scotland has been phenomenal – they provided me with the funds to make this life-changing opportunity happen during a difficult year.”

Continue the legacy of good work

The business, which was established in 1977 and is based in Greshop Industrial Estate, provides a range of tyres for all types of vehicles and works closely with the agricultural community in the area.

For the last 25 years, Mr Philip was a frequent visitor to the auto-repair shop, which provided components for his arable farming equipment.

The Michelin accredited GT Tyres will continue to operate with its five existing staff members, whose jobs were retained in the changeover.

Mr Philip credited their expertise and years spent building close relationships with customers as one of the reasons he was interested in taking over the operations.

Michelle Anderson, Royal Bank of Scotland relationship manager, said: “It’s great to see an independent business pass from one pair of committed hands to another.

“From the outset, David made it clear that he wanted to continue his predecessor’s work and it’s encouraging to see he has retained the existing team.

“We’re looking forward to witnessing the continued success of GT Tyres, and wish David and his team all the best.”