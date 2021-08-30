Lifestyle Top Picks: Scarves By Jacqueline Wake Young August 30, 2021, 3:11 pm Updated: August 30, 2021, 4:09 pm 1 Woodland Stag scarf, £30, National Trust. Stick your next out for something beautiful with these scarves. Woodland Stag scarf, £30, National Trust. 1 Woodland Stag scarf, £30, National Trust. Neutral Pink Blocked Animal Mid Weight Scarf, £35, Oliver Bonas. 2 Neutral Pink Blocked Animal Mid Weight Scarf, £35, Oliver Bonas. Medium Square Green floral Scarf, £22, Oliver Bonas. 3 Medium Square Green floral Scarf, £22, Oliver Bonas. Chunky Scarf, £24, River Island. 4 Chunky Scarf, £24, River Island. Dog Spot Scarf in Mustard, £24.50, FatFace. 5 Dog Spot Scarf in Mustard, £24.50, FatFace. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close