Top Picks: Scarves

End of the road for leaded petrol The world’s leaded petrol supplies have run dry, following a 19-year campaign against the fuel.

Extinction Rebellion’s night at the Science Museum Extinction Rebellion occupied the Science Museum on August 29 in protest at Shell sponsorship.

Andretti takes Extreme E Greenland race in win for e-SUVs Andretti United have won the electric car Extreme E race in Greenland, in the team’s first win for the season.