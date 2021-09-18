The idea for The Open Book – a unique bookstore-cum-Airbnb rental – started, as many great (and more than a few not so great) ideas do, over a drink in the pub.

The Open Book’s beginnings

An American woman had visited the small town of Wigtown – dubbed “Scotland’s National Book Town” – after seeing a job listing for a bookseller and ended up staying far longer than originally intended.

She pointed out that there would be other people who would like to come and try running a bookstore and from there The Open Book was born.

Listed on Airbnb, guests can stay for a week or two in the Wigtown establishment, living in the apartment upstairs and running the second-hand bookshop downstairs.

Set in the beautiful countryside of Dumfries and Galloway, south-west Scotland, it’s a truly unforgettable experience for any booklover and often features in lists of the most unique places to stay on holiday.

Wigtown becomes internationally famous

Harvey Lindsay of the Wigtown Book Festival, which set up and oversees The Open Book, estimates that at least a couple of hundred people have holidayed at this special place.

He said: “We’ve had someone from every continent except Antarctica, with most people visiting from the USA and Canada.”

And once they have checked-in, the shop and the flat are in their hands.

“Guests can run the bookshop however they like – within reason – including changing the window displays or the writing on the chalkboard and because we have kept it as simple as possible to run, the induction only take a few minutes and the process is as easy as we could make it!”

For someone who already has everything, or who wants to do something different, an experience like this can be the perfect gift or surprise.

Become part of the Scottish book community

It also has an impact on the local community, not just because it guarantees a much-loved independent bookstore stays open.

“Although only two people can stay in the flat upstairs, we’ve had guests come with friends who have stayed in other local accommodation so they could run the bookshop together.

“It’s also nice to bring people to Wigtown outwith the main tourist and book festival season – the town has a specific atmosphere and feeling that visitors enjoy.”

And guests are made to feel welcome by residents of the town.

“We have locals who like to pop in every week and say hello to the new booksellers – and some even invite them to have a home-cooked meal with them.

“It makes them feel welcome and we’ve had a lot of people come back to Wigtown after staying at The Open Book to connect with friends they made during their experience.”

One-of-a-kind Airbnb experience

As a not for profit experience, the money guests pay to stay at The Open Book goes back into the costs of running the bookstore and flat.

With the low cost of staying and the truly one-of-a-kind opportunity, it’s perhaps no surprise that The Open Book is booked solid for the next three years and has a 4.9 star rating on Airbnb.

And for Harvey and his colleagues at Wigtown Book Festival, using Airbnb for bookings is a convenient way to keep everything together.

“It’s generally a very easy way to consolidate everything you need to keep track of, plus it’s handy for contacting guests and viewing the booking calendar.

“Although I mostly manage The Open Book’s bookings, other staff can easily step in if needed and find what they are looking for.”

