Major Aberdeen bottleneck set to close for two weeks

Drivers can expect disruption to their travels in Garthdee as a major bridge is set to close for two weeks.

The Bridge of Dee will be shut from 4am on October 3 until 5pm on October 17.

It means the notorious bottleneck will be closed for two weeks to allow for resurfacing works.

Originally built in the 16th century to replace a ferry boat over the Dee, the bridge has been the primary link between Aberdeen and the south for centuries.

The busy link is still used by thousands of drivers travelling north and south on the A90.

It connects the Garthdee roundabout and Bridge of Dee roundabout – both of which can face busy queues of traffic during rush hour.

But the council say that the closure is in the interests of public safety as they prohibit people from walking along the bridge as well as any vehicles waiting on either side of the stretch.

Instead, motorists are being advised to use alternative routes via Holburn Street, Riverside Drive and Great Southern Road – where diversion signs will be placed.

Crossing points for pedestrians will also be provided.

On their website, Aberdeen City Council said: “The effect of the order, which will operate from 4am on October 3 until 5pm on October 17, is to impose a prohibition of driving on Bridge of Dee (Stonehaven Road A92), Aberdeen, between Garthdee roundabout and Bridge of Dee roundabout .

“There will also be a prohibition of waiting on either side of the same stretch of carriageway for any purpose for the duration of the works.

“The existing width limit will also be revoked during the works. No traverse on North footway, crossing points will be provided.

“The restrictions are in the interests of public safety during ACC carriageway resurfacing works. Diversions will be in place and signed.”