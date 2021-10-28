Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pick your own pumpkin under cover in Aberdeenshire

By Ellie House
October 28, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 28, 2021, 11:57 am
Pumpkin picking with a difference in Aberdeenshire.
It’s a glorious autumn morning, and an orderly queue has formed in a pocket of the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Stephanie Ross and Rory Gregor are clad in neon orange hoodies, sorting through tickets and welcoming excited visitors.

Straw bales are ready to be sat on, and the stars of the show have been artfully scattered.

Why else would you arrive bright and early in Inverurie, wheelbarrow at the ready?

Pumpkins of course.

The Pumpkin Ranch

Ready and waiting to fulfil their spooky destiny, The Pumpkin Ranch is the new squash on the block in the north-east.

The patch is the brainchild of Stephanie and Rory and tickets for the event have sold out.

There are plenty of pumpkins to choose from.

From instagramable white pumpkins to the endearingly gnarly and imperfect, there’s something rather lovely about picking your own pumpkin for carving.

These aren’t just any pumpkins either, these bad boys have been grown on organic matter and can be chosen undercover thanks to a polytunnel – which also serves as a maternity ward at lambing time.

And if there’s one thing cuter than pumpkins, why not add some puppies to the mix!

You can give this adorable trio a cuddle.

Society was lucky enough to get a squeeze of three adorable collie pups who happen to live on site until they find their new homes, and found out why even the ugliest of pumpkins can be transformed.

Tell me a bit about yourselves

R: I’m Rory and I’m 30. I’m a sheep farmer, but I worked in oil and gas for nine years, and now I’m a first generation farmer.

Rory and Stephanie have no regrets, despite all the hard work.

S: I’m Stephanie, I’m 32 and I’m assistant principal at a dance school, called Evolution School of Dance. I’m a professionally trained contemporary dancer.

Wow, what inspired you to create The Pumpkin Ranch?

R: So I think the original idea came about when I saw a picture on Facebook.

It was tipping it down with rain, and the person was knee deep in mud, pumpkin picking with their child. I thought to myself, is this really what people want to do? And if it is, how can we make that experience better?

Stephanie and Rory will be running The Pumpkin Ranch until the 29th.

S: The polytunnel was sitting here empty for most of the year, but we had never done anything like this before. We went in really blind.

What happened next?

R: So the polytunnel is where lambing normally happens, around February time. We planted 700 pumpkin seeds on June 1 and it went from there.

The couple planted 700 pumpkin seeds.

S: We mentioned our idea to a friend and they recommended growing the pumpkins in muck. Our pumpkins are organically grown because of the sheep manure left behind here. Before our irrigation system got started up, we were watering everything by hand.

Do you think people know much about the growing process?

S: No, we certainly didn’t. We started getting green shoots coming up, that was a relief! We did post a lot on social media to try and show people though.

There is family fun to be had at The Pumpkin Ranch.

R: We brought bees in for the fertilisation process. But before they arrived, there were a few weeks when we had to pollinate them ourselves.

There is only a one day window for the female flower, and I think next year we’ll have more information on site as to what it takes to grow pumpkins.  We harvested around 2,200 pumpkins in total for our first attempt.

Of course it’s hard work, but it’s worth it.

What was the vision with The Pumpkin Ranch?

S: We wanted to create somewhere where people can come with their families, and enjoy themselves undercover. Pick your pumpkin, then play some games. It has been so nice hearing from people, they’ve had a great morning and want to carve their pumpkin after lunch.

A stuffed figure with a pumpkin head
Photo opportunities galore.

R: It was also a way for us to diversify in first generation farming. It’s a way for us to offer something to do for people in the countryside, it gives people that boost.

We’ve got a chicken who quite often comes along for a look and she’s got her own fan club going. We’ve asked people to name her on social media.

What makes the perfect pumpkin?

S: We grow the classic orange ones, and white pumpkins have been really popular this year as well. We haven’t got many of those left.

Our pumpkins aren’t the stereotypical perfect pumpkins. They were planted by hand, even watered by hand for a time. I think the imperfect ones are lovely.

A pumpkin doesn’t need to be perfectly round to win your heart.

R: I think people need to give them a chance. The pumpkins that have got scars on from where a slug came along. You can get really creative with that when you are carving it.

What’s next for The Pumpkin Ranch?

R: We’ve been so busy, we haven’t had that much time to think. We’ll be back next year, and we’re thinking of growing some pumpkins outside.

The pumpkins are undercover, so you don’t need to worry about getting cold or muddy.

S: We didn’t really know what to expect, but it has gone so well. I think what makes it worth it to us, is seeing how much people enjoy it when they come along. Halloween is evolving, and seeing the joy on people’s faces.  That’s really special.

And finally, how can people get their hands on tickets?

S: We get messages every day with people desperate to get tickets. We have sold out, but we’ve advised people to keep an eye on our social media in case of cancellations or last minute releases.

R: It can change all the time. We might discover that we’ve got 100 pumpkins left and and therefore release more tickets. We’re always assessing it, so keep an eye out.

To find out more, visit The Pumpkin Ranch on Facebook.

