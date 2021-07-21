Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than 50,000 vaccine appointments missed across NHS Grampian

By Ana Da Silva
July 21, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
The Scottish Government will ask for more advice around teenage vaccinations ahead of schools return in Scotland.
More than 50,000 vaccine appointments have been missed in just four months across the north-east.

Figures from NHS Grampian show almost 300,000 received a jab between February and May – meaning around one in seven people failed to turn up.

Of the non-attendances, almost half were logged in May – making a sharp rise on the 9,000 missed slots in April.

However, a spokeswoman for the health board said there could be “many reasons” why an individual does not attend their scheduled appointment.

She added that the system might not have “caught up” yet with rearranged dates and times, and people who chose to attend a drop-in clinic instead.

Vaccines quickest way to normality

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid spoke of his concern at the high number of vaccine appointments not being attended.

He said vaccines were the quickest route towards full normality from the pandemic.

And he urged people who have missed their appointments to reschedule or attend drop-in clinics available in areas such as Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Macduff.

Mr Duguid said the figures show an “alarming trend” of the younger age cohort not attending their designated time slot.

‘We are ready and waiting for you’

An NHS spokeswoman said there are many factors influencing no-shows, including people being unable to get away from work, difficulties arranging childcare, and those who might be self-isolating.

She added: “Overall, we are pleased with vaccine uptake to date and thank the public for their willingness to come forward and we thank our vaccination workforce for their ongoing dedication.

“We know there is still more to do and our message to anyone who has still to get their jab, is that we are ready and waiting for you.”

A self-registration portal is open via NHS Inform, to anyone aged 18 and over.

This website allows them to arrange an appointment at a time that suits them and receive confirmation via text or email.

Anyone who is due to turn 18 between from today and October 31, 2021 can also use this service.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.