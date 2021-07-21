More than 50,000 vaccine appointments missed across NHS Grampian

More than 50,000 vaccine appointments have been missed in just four months across the north-east.

Figures from NHS Grampian show almost 300,000 received a jab between February and May – meaning around one in seven people failed to turn up.

Of the non-attendances, almost half were logged in May – making a sharp rise on the 9,000 missed slots in April.

However, a spokeswoman for the health board said there could be “many reasons” why an individual does not attend their scheduled appointment.

She added that the system might not have “caught up” yet with rearranged dates and times, and people who chose to attend a drop-in clinic instead.

Vaccines quickest way to normality

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid spoke of his concern at the high number of vaccine appointments not being attended.

He said vaccines were the quickest route towards full normality from the pandemic.

And he urged people who have missed their appointments to reschedule or attend drop-in clinics available in areas such as Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Macduff.

Mr Duguid said the figures show an “alarming trend” of the younger age cohort not attending their designated time slot.

‘We are ready and waiting for you’

An NHS spokeswoman said there are many factors influencing no-shows, including people being unable to get away from work, difficulties arranging childcare, and those who might be self-isolating.

She added: “Overall, we are pleased with vaccine uptake to date and thank the public for their willingness to come forward and we thank our vaccination workforce for their ongoing dedication.

“We know there is still more to do and our message to anyone who has still to get their jab, is that we are ready and waiting for you.”

A self-registration portal is open via NHS Inform, to anyone aged 18 and over.

This website allows them to arrange an appointment at a time that suits them and receive confirmation via text or email.

Anyone who is due to turn 18 between from today and October 31, 2021 can also use this service.