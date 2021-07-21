Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish tourists in France now need a Covid pass for leisure and culture sites

By James Wyllie
July 21, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
A Covid pass is now needed to visit leisure and cultural sites in France, including the Eiffel Tower - with proposals to extend the scheme to restaurants, hospitals and some public transport.
Visitors to France must now have a pass to show they’re fully vaccinated or Covid-negative to see the the Eiffel Tower or Louvre – with plans to include the likes of restaurants and cafes in the scheme.

President Emmanuel Macron is also considering making the jab compulsory for all residents, amid a “stratospheric” rise in Delta variant infections.

In a speech today he said vaccination is the “only way” the country can return to normal life, and wants to rush through new legislation.

But one travel organisation has criticised the move – saying it will leave Scots at a “disadvantage”.

How do I get a French Covid pass?

The French government has outlined three routes to obtaining a pass:

  • Be fully vaccinated
  • Show the results of a negative Covid test
  • Prove they have recently recovered from Covid infection

What is the pass needed for?

A debate on President Macron’s changes is beginning in the French parliament today.

From today, a Covid pass is compulsory for all over-12s wanting to visit leisure and cultural sites, such as tourist attractions, concerts and amusement parks.

French President Emmanuel Macron in 2020.
Cafes, restaurants and shopping centres could be added to the scheme next month, as well as some plane, train and bus journeys.

Additionally, he wants it to become law that all healthcare workers are vaccinated by September 15.

In the autumn, President Macron wants to introduce charges for all PCR tests unless they are prescribed by a doctor, to “encourage vaccination”.

But some residents are preparing to protest, claiming the moves are “like apartheid” and will turn the unvaccinated into “second-class citizens”.

Concerns around French travel

At the weekend, the Scottish Government announced fully-vaccinated people travelling from France will still be required to self-isolate for 10 days.

The country was named an exception to new rules removing the need for amber list country returnees to stay at home.

It means anyone coming back to Scotland will need to stay in their own accommodation and take Covid tests on their second and eighth days of isolation, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Joanne Dooey, president of The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA), which represents the travel sector, said: “Professional travel agents with decades of experience can’t keep up with the everchanging rules and regulations in the UK and in each different country around the world – so imagine how confused and perplexed travellers feel at all this uncertainty.

“The news that countries are introducing forms of Covid pass leaves Scots disadvantaged once again.”

