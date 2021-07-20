Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Covid-19: We break down the virus variants from Alpha to Lambda

By James Wyllie and Ana Da Silva
July 20, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Variants of Covid-19 keep cropping up and making their way around the world – but what are they and what makes them different?

Viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 (known as Covid-19), can alter over time and most changes have little to no impact.

However, sometimes these changes can affect the virus and how it works, such as how easily it spreads, the disease severity or the effectiveness of vaccines.

To help understand Covid-19 variants and their effects further, we have broken down the current main ones the UK Government is tracking.

Covid-19 variants explained

Variants – why do they happen?

The more the virus spreads – the more chances it has to mutate which lead to variants.

A virus is like a tree branching out and every branch is slightly different from the others.

Scientists are able to compare the branches and differentiate them with labels.

The minor differences, or variants, have been studied and identified since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some variants allow the virus to spread more easily or make it resistant to treatments or vaccines. Those variants must be monitored more carefully.

The total number of Delta variants in the UK has now surpassed 250,000, which is only 20,000 cases fewer than the Alpha variant. The variant first detected in the UK and was first sequenced in the UK in September 2020.

