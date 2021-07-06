Care worker struck off after harassing and groping teen colleagues

A north-east care worker who groped colleagues and remarked one had a “peachy derriere” has been struck from the register.

Michael Findlay also commented on his co-workers’ breasts and bras, and told one: “Rangers supporters don’t deserve pretty girls like you”.

Two of the staff members he targeted were just 16 years old, with several entering the world of work for the first time since leaving school.

His conduct, while working as a senior nursing care assistant in Aberdeenshire, was brought into question by regulator the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

It said Mr Findlay has shown “no insight, regret or remorse” for what he did, and banning him from practising is the only suitable solution.

The evidence

The SSSC found evidence that Michael Findlay had acted inappropriately at work on various occasions between April 2018 and March 2020.

It heard and proved allegations in relation to five separate colleagues, referred to in the watchdog’s decision documents only by initials.

On “numerous” occasions, he smacked his co-workers on the buttocks, using his hands, a towel, newspapers and even a clipboard.

He told one colleague, ZZ, that she was “gorgeous” and “beautiful,” and, at one point, “I can see down your top”.

Mr Findlay harassed YY by referring to her “peachy derriere” and touching her buttocks.

When XX was helping to hang up Christmas decorations, he stood behind her and remarked “I’ve got an even better view now.”

He also told her: “Rangers supporters don’t deserve pretty girls like you.”

‘Threatening manner’

In relation to colleague WW, he grabbed and slapped her buttocks and waist, and made comments regarding her breasts.

And when the woman told him to “shut up,” he put his face close to hers and said in a threatening manner: “What did you say, say it again”.

He then pinched the woman’s nose and told her that he was only joking.

Mr Findlay made sexual remarks to colleague VV, including asking about her underwear.

The SSSC said, on one occasion he asked a resident if they wanted to see VV blush, then slapped her buttocks.

Actions ‘for sexual gratification’

Mr Findlay’s actions violated the “fundamental rules of the social services profession”, the watchdog said.

It described his actions as “violating”, and added: “Your repeated, unwanted, and offensive physical and verbal contact was targeted at females for your sexual gratification.

“Further, your behaviour violated your colleagues’ dignity and created a humiliating and offensive workplace environment.

“Your sexually motivated behaviour was targeted towards female colleagues, most of whom were young and in their first job in the sector.

“You abused your position of authority for your own benefit.”

‘No remorse’

Its decision report said: “You have shown no insight, regret or remorse for your behaviour.

“Your behaviour took place in your workplace, where you were in a position of trust and seniority.

“Your colleagues were entitled to feel safe in their place of work and to be treated with respect and privacy.”

The SSSC said his actions represented a clear pattern of behaviour, and demonstrated “a lack of respect” towards female colleagues.

For these reasons, it said a warning or suspension would not be severe enough to prevent similar situations occurring elsewhere.

It said removing him from the register was “necessary and justified”.