Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman, 50, feels trapped at home after council refuses mobility scooter ramp

By Charlotte Thomson
May 27, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm

A woman living in constant pain has spoken of feeling confined to her home after she was refused a ramp for her mobility scooter.

Valerie Still was recently diagnosed with chronic rheumatic condition Fibromyalgia after suffering years of excruciating pain.

The condition leaves her with brain fog, double vision, dizziness and makes her legs feel like they are “on fire”.

The 50-year-old booked an appointment with a council occupational therapist in the hope she could benefit from some disability aids to help her cope.

She was provided with a seat for the shower and a stool to help her wash her dishes.

But Valerie, who lives in Kemnay, was refused a concrete ramp to replace the steps leading to her front door for her mobility scooter.

‘I’ve already had three falls coming down the steps’

The mother-of-three said: “I don’t get out without an aid, the steps are not ideal.

“I’ve already had three falls coming down the steps with my rollater walker. I’m not out very much.

“There’s a chunky step at the front door and another four steps down to the pavement.

“I phoned for aids, I needed a shower stool and a stool for the kitchen so I could sit and do my dishes, and a frame for the toilet, she provided all that but she couldn’t provide ramps.

“She said if you don’t have a wheelchair in the house, or outside, you don’t get ramps.

“With the condition I have, walking gets harder and harder. I’m mostly in my bed to be honest, I’m often bed-ridden with the pain. I would like to get out, I would like to go and see my mum and dad who live in Kemnay.

“I hardly see my mum and dad, it’s too far for me to go.”

Mobility scooter is stuck inside her home

Valerie is almost confined to her home due to the steps.

Valerie first started experiencing pains in her feet after her son was born in 1989. The condition has gradually worsened over the years and now affects her whole body.

She was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a condition with no cure. The symptoms resemble those of arthritis, but fibromyalgia affects the soft tissue rather than joints.

Valerie can only walk a distance of around 20 metres before she needs to sit down and take a rest.

Simple tasks such as taking her bin along the  path can often be challenging.

She bought a mobility scooter earlier this year, but it is now stuck inside her home most of the time because she has no way of getting it out.

She added: “I got it this year. I can’t get it out it’s just sitting in my living room.

“With the restrictions lifted, now is the time to get my scooter out and get a bit of freedom. Walking outside is just a no go and the scooter would get me from A to B.

“The steps are bad but in winter they are even worse.”

Valerie has now appealed the council’s decision in the hope that she can eventually get a concrete ramp built in front of her home.

She added: “It would be great if they would make it disabled access friendly.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “While we will consider works to improve access to the houses in Valerie Still’s area, it does require the work to be prioritised along with other important elements of work.

“In addition, as mobility scooters can be purchased directly by the public, they can’t be assessed by an occupational health professional in the same way as wheelchairs are.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.