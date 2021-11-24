When we think of a brand new, luxury apartment in an exclusive location in the heart of Aberdeen’s West End, we assume there will be a hefty price tag attached to it – however, owning a property like this could be easier, and more affordable, than you might think.

The Aspire Residence in Aberdeen, which has been built by award-winning developer Bancon Homes, offers buyers a fantastic opportunity to live a stylish city centre lifestyle with all of the attractions the city of Aberdeen has to offer on your doorstep.

This development oozes sophistication, and comprises a selection of one and two bedroom executive apartments. It combines the latest in contemporary modern living with everything you would expect in a luxury home including:

Premium appliances in your designer kitchen

Lift access

Secure parking (a rarity in the city centre)

Superfast broadband connectivity

There are two ways in which you might be able to purchase one of these sought-after West End homes – that could see you paying much less than you think. These are: Part Exchange and Help to Buy.

Read on to find out how you could save money by opting for one of the options…

All the benefits of Part Exchange for new homes in Aberdeen

There are no advertising or marketing fees to be paid for your existing property when you opt for part exchange with Bancon Homes. You can usually negotiate your sale date to coincide with your move-in date. Bancon Homes will work closely with you throughout the process, from paying a reservation fee for your new home, to concluding the missives and everything in between.

Of course, part exchange is not the only initiative that makes it easier for people to buy a new homes, as the Scottish Government’s Help to Buy scheme is still on offer – but not for much longer.

The Help to Buy (Scotland) Scheme can assist you to in buying a new-build home from Bancon Homes with as little as 5% deposit.

Allan Clow, managing director at Bancon Homes, explained: “Because some of our apartments in The Aspire Residence are under £200,000, it means that first-time buyers can get help from the scheme to get a foot on the property ladder – and live in a stunning, brand new property in the heart of the west end of Aberdeen.

“Of course, the Help to Buy scheme is only running for another few months – and comes to an end in March 2022 – so I would urge home-buyers to act fast to take advantage of this.”

4 things you never knew about Help to Buy

Often people think Help to Buy is only available to first-time buyers, but the scheme is available to everyone, even if you are an existing homeowner who’s looking to move up the property ladder. You only need to secure an 80% mortgage with a 5% deposit (as 15% comes from the Help to Buy scheme. You can buy a new home for much less than the selling price. For example, a one-bedroom apartment in Bancon Homes’ new Aspire Residence costs £168,995 and you only need to pay an £8,450 deposit – you will then receive an interest-free equity loan for £25,350 (i.e. 15% from Help to Buy scheme), leaving you with only £135,196 to pay which equates to a monthly mortgage payment from £421.94 (based on a fixed rate of 1.62% until March 31 2024 and a repayment basis of 35 years). It can help you buy your dream home – one that you thought you couldn’t afford.

To take the first step in purchasing your dream home, contact Bancon Homes to discuss your options and see whether you are eligible for Part Exchange or Help to Buy.

To find out more book a telephone call with a Bancon Homes sales consultant today by emailing: sales@bancon.co.uk; arrange an online virtual appointment; or visit The Aspire Residence marketing suite off Union Grove.