It’s that time of year once again – Aberdeen is twinkling under the Christmas lights and people are frantically trying to find the perfect gifts.

And that’s why you have to visit the Trinity Centre this festive season. It has everything you need for a successful Christmas – great shops, places to eat and drink and even something for the kids!

Get into the Christmas spirit at Elf School

If you are looking for fun Christmas activities to do with your children, why not enrol them in Elf School?

The special school, in conjunction with We Too (a parent driven organisation that empowers families of children with disabilities), launches this weekend (Saturday November 27) and will run every Saturday and Sunday until December 19.

There’s plenty of shops to browse

No matter who you are buying a present for, you are sure to find something perfect in one of the shops at the Trinity Centre.

For music lovers, HMV boasts the largest selection of music in Aberdeen, as well as an amazing range of pop culture goodies and memorabilia.

If it’s bling you are after you’ll be spoiled for choice, with Warren James, Northern Diamond, Thistle Gem Accessories and Claire’s Accessories

Presents for children and young people can be found at Toytown, Flying Tiger and The Works.

No stocking is complete without a calendar for the new year, so make sure you stop by Calendar Club.

There’s plenty more shops to peruse to find those great gifts – from sweets to hampers to mobile phone accessories, hand-poured wax melts, clothing and footwear. You’ll be spoiled for choice!

And of course, you’ll need to stock up on wrapping paper, gift bags, cards and all the other essentials. Clintons and the Card Factory have it all wrapped up for Christmas, with great ranges of cards, wrapping and gift ideas.

Save on Christmas shopping with student discounts

If you are a student, a trip to the Trinity Centre can even help your bank balance as some shops offer student discounts, including Superdrug (10%), The Works (10%), Claire’s Accessories (15%) and Clinton Cards (10%).

Enjoy a festive bite to eat

With all that shopping and Elf School, you are bound to need a rest and a drink and something to nibble.

This year, Greggs is offering a full festive range, from vegan bakes to pigs in blankets hot sandwiches. And of course they have a sweet mince pie to enjoy with a hot festive drink.

Trinity Centre festive opening hours

To help shoppers at one of the busiest times of the year, the Trinity Centre team has made sure there’s plenty of time to visit.

From Monday November 29 until Sunday December 19, the centre will be open from 9am to 6pm every day.

From December 20 to 23, opening hours will be extended, 8.30am to 7pm.

For anyone needing something last minute, the centre will be open from 9am to 5.30pm on Christmas Eve.

Boxing Day opening hours will be 9am to 6pm – so you can spend any money or vouchers Santa brings you!

