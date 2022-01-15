Yvie Burnett: I’ve worked out how to beat the January blues

Thank you so much for the very welcome suggestions for cheering up January.

The ideas were many and varied. From going out for afternoon tea to playing golf.

The tea is such a lovely idea if I wasn’t trying my best not to eat any cakes. Diet afternoon tea doesn’t have the same ring to it.

I liked the idea of taking up golf, as I thought it would be a nice easy way to exercise. I’m not sure I’d be any good though.

We have such wonderful golf courses in Scotland, I can certainly see a walk around them cheering up a January day.

A few of you thought we should all just hibernate until February, in which case let’s just get a few box sets and I’ll see you in a couple of weeks.

One reader, Sandy Thomson, suggested we read one or both of the books he wrote in lockdown, which he assures me will cheer us up.

You can search for them on Amazon under Sandy’s Daily Diaries.

Well done Sandy. This was definitely the most original suggestion.

Sandy offered to send me a copy, so if it’s ok with you Sandy, let’s send it to one of the readers instead, so whoever emails yourlife@ajl.co.uk first will receive it.

I told you last week we had to cancel our holiday to Hawaii, but this week I’ve been basking in wonderful Scottish sunshine.

We headed up to the Black Isle to see my cousin Margaret, and while we listened to radio reports of snow in many parts of southern Scotland, we had the most stunning weather.

I usually get a bit annoyed with Gordon when he chooses restaurants on Trip Advisor or some other online review, because I’d rather drive past places and see what looks nice.

I was so wrong though. His online search came up trumps. He found a restaurant in Nairn with a sea view and it was fabulous.

We turned up at the Sun Dancer restaurant on the beach and the food was as wonderful as the views.

After eating, we walked along the beach and couldn’t really believe how beautiful it was on a January day.

We will definitely return now we have found it.

As well as seeing my cousin and my aunties in Turriff and Banff, we visited my Auntie Margaret in Ellon. So that was three Margarets in one weekend and every one of them lovely.

I found the answer to cheering up January. Get in touch with people you haven’t seen for a while. It will certainly make you smile.

A few days ago, we heard the news of Novak Djokovic being detained in an Australian quarantine hotel because he had claimed to have a medical exemption so didn’t need to be vaccinated.

I don’t care if he has the vaccination or not, but what I do think is wrong is if he is allowed to play tennis in Australia after all, when normal people have been refused entry if unvaccinated.

But this isn’t the only double standard expectation this week, of course. I will be very surprised if we still have the same prime minister by the time you read this.

On the very day when Oliver Dowden MP announced in a press conference that we could only meet one other person outside while socially distanced, there was a drinks party in the garden of 10 Downing Street to which 100 people were invited.

We have heard dozens of stories from people whose loved ones died alone that day when they couldn’t have visitors, and many people missed birthdays of loved ones which may have been their last. Meanwhile members of government were having a party. It seems too incredible to be true.

Boris Johnson avoided questions on the subject for too long. He needs to come clean and step down.

His lack of respect for the people of our country is appalling.

If there was a party in one of our gardens on that day we would have been reported to the police.

But more importantly than that, we wouldn’t have had one because we knew it was wrong. And most of us want to do what is right.

In fact the most poignant and respectful example of doing what is right and leading by example was when the Queen sat alone at her husband’s funeral because she was sticking to the rules.

Bye bye Boris.

Have a good week everyone,

Yvie x