Unmuted mic mystery: Who called councillor an ‘idiot’ during Union Street vote?

An error occurred. Please try again.

A hunt has been launched for a woman heard calling a councillor an “idiot” – after he mistakenly voted to sink his party’s hopes of reopening Union Street.

The council’s best detectives have been put on the case, tasked with identifying the mysterious voice which quietly insulted Councillor David Cameron.

His SNP group, along with the Liberal Democrats, had brought forward a plan to get buses and taxis back along the Granite Mile.

David Cameron called an ‘idiot’ after Union Street vote mishap

With a far-off two-thirds majority required to seal the deal, the Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill member briefly made the task all the more challenging.

His vote against the move stunned group colleague Neil Copland.

The Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill member promptly interjected in proceedings, moving forward in his seat with a shocked: “Sorry?!”

Seconds later, an unidentified female voice could be heard muttering about the snafu, seemingly calling the SNP deputy group leader an “idiot”.

However, some have suggested the insult was actually aimed at Mr Copland’s reaction rather than the initial offence.

Mr Cameron was later able to correct his vote, clarifying that he supported the partial reopening of the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch.

“At first he wasn’t sure… but there we are,” joked Lord Provost Barney Crockett with a wry smile on his face.

David Cameron: ‘There are worse things said about people’

Mr Cameron replied: “I was definitely sure, I just got it wrong like I might have pressed the wrong button had I been in the chamber.”

He later told Aberdeen Journals: “If somebody did call me an idiot but there are worse things said about people.

“I didn’t actually hear it though when I heard Neil saying, ‘What?!’ I realised I had it completely the wrong way round.

“I was always going to vote to suspend standing orders and had even prepared something to speak in the debate, as one of the four opposition councillors who voted to open Union Street to buses and taxis and the Back Wynd taxi rank at the city growth (finance) committee in November.

“In the days before the meeting I had emails from constituents telling me what they thought – and every single one of them wanted it open.”

Despite being backed by 24 votes to 21, the calls to restore bus access to Union Street fell short of the required 30.

Nothing will change after the hybrid meeting of councillors at the Town House and by video conference on Wednesday.

It was faint but, after two days of listening to the council livestream at full volume, I found it. It was such an effort, I wasn’t sure if I’d convinced myself it was there – like some hidden message unravelling from a record played in reverse. But the heckle is there… isn’t it?

Claims ‘idiot’ murmur failed to treat councillor with due respect

Attentions quickly turned to the name-calling, which goes against council rules about respecting one another.

Labour councillor Ross Grant – with bat-like ears – picked up on the jibe and has now tasked top officials with bringing the whodunnit to an end.

He told us: “I’ve had a few fairly vitriolic comments levelled at me by some online commentators simply for defending an opposition colleague. Bizarre.

“I have asked if officers can remind all members of the need to show decency and respect to one another particularly when members are casting votes. And called on the name-caller to speak with David to offer him a private apology.

“I’ve worked with Councillor Cameron for nearly 10 years and, in my experience, he is a polite and very respectful elected member.

“He didn’t deserve to be heckled and then called that, which is why I made the point.”

The council was approached for comment.

Guess who? Fears it might be ‘difficult’ to track down Union Street vote name-caller

However, the lord provost revealed concerns it might be “difficult” to find the true identity of the speaker.

“That person may want to come forward,” Mr Crockett said.

“If a councillor were to complain we might do something about this – but for me it was just important that we treat one another with respect.”

If the female culprit were a councillor, it would make sense that they were on the side of the debate potentially denied another vote.

This would include fellow SNP members Jackie Dunbar (who denied being the heckler when accused online), Gill Al-Samarai, Alison Alphonse, Jessica Mennie, Audrey Nicoll and Miranda Radley, as well as independent administration leader Marie Boulton.

Last year, the Lower Deeside councillor quit as city centre masterplan lead in protest at the vote to keep Union Street – and the city’s seven busiest bus stops – blocked off.

There have been a number of Zoom and Teams-based episodes at north-east councils during the pandemic.

Mystery shrouded the attendance of US diplomat Henry Kissinger at a meeting of the Aberdeen city region deal joint committee last November.

Meanwhile, Mr Cameron’s SNP group leader Alex Nicoll got into bother in a ‘hot mic’ situation, as he greeted his off-screen dog walker by telling them those speaking could “bore for Scotland”.