Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Internship opportunities for golf enthusiasts

By Jamie Wilde
January 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 21, 2022, 11:53 am
The Machrie Hotel and Golf Links has new internship opportunities beginning in April this year.
The Machrie Hotel and Golf Links has new internship opportunities beginning in April this year.

The Machrie Hotel and Golf Links, situated on the Isle of Islay, has launched its first golf internship programme.

Crowned as Scotland’s hotel of the year in 2020, The Machrie has introduced the programme to help provide opportunities for young talent looking to enter the golf and hospitality sectors.

Throughout the three-to-six-month internship, successful applicants will learn how to run a successful golf course and hotel via different internship roles.

The Machrie Links Course.

With the golf and hotel operations internship, interns will work across various departments throughout the facility.

Tasks will cover various areas such as marketing initiatives and retail management to running and planning golf days and events for a rounded experience.

The championship links maintenance internship delves deeper into the practicalities behind maintaining a golf links.

Duties in this role include learning how to preserve the grass, correct usage of machinery, bunker maintenance and budgeting processes.

Interns can gain transferable skills learning within the golf and hospitality sectors.

All interns will receive career advice, CV development, interview techniques and gain transferable skills that they can carry into their future working careers.

On top of this, the programme will also allow interns to frequently play on The Machrie Links course and partake in other outdoor opportunities that Islay has to offer.

The internships will run between April and October 2022. Applicants are encouraged to sign up here with the deadline for submissions closing on January 31.

The Machrie golf manager, Dean Muir.

The Machrie’s golf manager, Dean Muir, said: “We’re looking to develop interns’ skills and give them the tools to progress their career, whether that’s in the golf or hospitality industries and they want to become things like PGA professionals or golf directors.

“We see this as the first step for people to attain those positions in the future.

“There may also be opportunities for interns to extend their stay at The Machrie.”

Dean also added that The Machrie is looking to encourage more female applicants for the internship roles.

“We’ve had a super response to this so far, but we’ve not had any female applicants as yet and that’s something we’d really like to encourage,” he said.

Paul Lawrie.

Paul Lawrie, winner of The Open in 1999 and founder of the Paul Lawrie Foundation, also spoke of The Machrie’s continued focus on and support of promoting golf to young people.

Paul said: “This is another very exciting development from The Machrie and a further commitment to developing the game and golf industry.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for anyone wishing to have new experiences in an exceptional golf environment, enter the golf industry or enjoy a summer in Islay, playing golf and developing transferable skills for any walk of life.”

Picturesque views from The Machrie Links Course.

Visit the website for more information.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]