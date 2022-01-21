Internship opportunities for golf enthusiasts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Machrie Hotel and Golf Links, situated on the Isle of Islay, has launched its first golf internship programme.

Crowned as Scotland’s hotel of the year in 2020, The Machrie has introduced the programme to help provide opportunities for young talent looking to enter the golf and hospitality sectors.

Throughout the three-to-six-month internship, successful applicants will learn how to run a successful golf course and hotel via different internship roles.

With the golf and hotel operations internship, interns will work across various departments throughout the facility.

Tasks will cover various areas such as marketing initiatives and retail management to running and planning golf days and events for a rounded experience.

The championship links maintenance internship delves deeper into the practicalities behind maintaining a golf links.

Duties in this role include learning how to preserve the grass, correct usage of machinery, bunker maintenance and budgeting processes.

All interns will receive career advice, CV development, interview techniques and gain transferable skills that they can carry into their future working careers.

On top of this, the programme will also allow interns to frequently play on The Machrie Links course and partake in other outdoor opportunities that Islay has to offer.

The internships will run between April and October 2022. Applicants are encouraged to sign up here with the deadline for submissions closing on January 31.

The Machrie’s golf manager, Dean Muir, said: “We’re looking to develop interns’ skills and give them the tools to progress their career, whether that’s in the golf or hospitality industries and they want to become things like PGA professionals or golf directors.

“We see this as the first step for people to attain those positions in the future.

“There may also be opportunities for interns to extend their stay at The Machrie.”

Dean also added that The Machrie is looking to encourage more female applicants for the internship roles.

“We’ve had a super response to this so far, but we’ve not had any female applicants as yet and that’s something we’d really like to encourage,” he said.

Paul Lawrie, winner of The Open in 1999 and founder of the Paul Lawrie Foundation, also spoke of The Machrie’s continued focus on and support of promoting golf to young people.

Paul said: “This is another very exciting development from The Machrie and a further commitment to developing the game and golf industry.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for anyone wishing to have new experiences in an exceptional golf environment, enter the golf industry or enjoy a summer in Islay, playing golf and developing transferable skills for any walk of life.”

Visit the website for more information.