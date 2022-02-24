Brilliant bridesmaids’ dresses for every budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brilliant bridesmaids’ dresses for every budget

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 5:03 pm
Fit out the entire bridal party with this beautiful selection of gowns from Monsoon.

If the past two years have taught us anything about weddings, it’s that they require a degree of creative thinking.

That was true before the pandemic but it certainly upped the ante for anyone trying to tie the knot while tied in knots by various restrictions.

The logistics of organising huge numbers of people to gather at a certain time and place is the stuff of sleepless nights and then there’s the cost of it all.

Price can influence every decision, from footwear to favours, hen party to honeymoon.

It’s easy to get carried away at the idea of having a designer dress, luxury transport or a five-star wedding venue and often it’s worth splashing out on such things if it means a dream day that you’ll cherish forever.

But then there are the smaller expenses, for example cupcakes or table centrepieces which, if you’re not careful, can add up quickly and eat a Rolls-Royce sized hole in the budget.

So it makes sense to take a step back and see if there are some less expensive ways to do some things but with no less impressive results.

One good place to start is with an off-the-peg bridesmaid’s dress – or even wedding gown.

While the idea of going to a specialist wedding shop where the bridal party gets fitted for bespoke outfits while sipping champagne has its appeal, there may be just as much fun to be had by shopping on the high street and then going out for a cocktail or two.

Our bridesmaids dress picks

Naomi frill wrap maxi dress blue, £130, Monsoon.
Verity Lace Dress Blue, £65, Monsoon.
Cancan Sequin Ruffle Dress Pink, £65, Monsoon.
Tracy Twist Me Tie Me Maxi Dress Pink, £99, Monsoon.
Bree Embroidered Maxi Dress in Recycled Polyester Blue, £170, Monsoon.
Pale green dress, £36, River Island.
Love & Roses Floral Cape Frill Bridesmaid Maxi Dress, £68, Lipsy.
One Shoulder Knot Front Maxi Dress, £52, Lipsy.
Lipsy Embellished Bridesmaid Maxi Dress, £78, Lipsy.
Blouson Bridal Maxi Dress Ivory, £359, Rhonda Embellished Shorter Length Dress Brown, £170, Kathy Embroidered Maxi Dress in Recycled Polyester Silver, £150, and flower girl dresses from a selection at Monsoon.

