Brilliant bridesmaids’ dresses for every budget

If the past two years have taught us anything about weddings, it’s that they require a degree of creative thinking.

That was true before the pandemic but it certainly upped the ante for anyone trying to tie the knot while tied in knots by various restrictions.

The logistics of organising huge numbers of people to gather at a certain time and place is the stuff of sleepless nights and then there’s the cost of it all.

Price can influence every decision, from footwear to favours, hen party to honeymoon.

It’s easy to get carried away at the idea of having a designer dress, luxury transport or a five-star wedding venue and often it’s worth splashing out on such things if it means a dream day that you’ll cherish forever.

But then there are the smaller expenses, for example cupcakes or table centrepieces which, if you’re not careful, can add up quickly and eat a Rolls-Royce sized hole in the budget.

So it makes sense to take a step back and see if there are some less expensive ways to do some things but with no less impressive results.

One good place to start is with an off-the-peg bridesmaid’s dress – or even wedding gown.

While the idea of going to a specialist wedding shop where the bridal party gets fitted for bespoke outfits while sipping champagne has its appeal, there may be just as much fun to be had by shopping on the high street and then going out for a cocktail or two.

Our bridesmaids dress picks