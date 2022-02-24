‘Iss means nae deein ower muckle’: Doric guide to help north-east chronic pain sufferers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Iss gies yer heid a chunce tae rist.” Chronic pain patients in the north-east are now being offered help in Doric.

It’s estimated over one million people in Scotland suffer from chronic pain.

And many have benefitted from the advice in one of Pain Association Scotland’s guides, Small Steps to Great Rewards.

Now, the document has been translated into Doric, with hopes it will help to put north-east patients at ease.

Doric translations of chronic pain guide

One section of the guide includes tips on how to get a good night’s sleep.

“Iss gies yer heid an body a chunce tae rist, sort an reboot; att syne feeds in tae mair energy an better copin for the neist day.”

This translates to: “This gives your mind and body a chance to rest, repair and reboot; which then feeds in to more energy and better coping for the next day.”

Another urges patients to pace themselves and not to try and take on more than what they are able.

“Iss means nae deein ower muckle and nae eesin yer pain as yer only guide. Unnerstannin the boom-bust cycle an the idea o haein choices are vital.

“‘Pacin’ gets the maist ‘ay, bits’; bit it’s een o the maist important concepts in foo tae deal wi yer pain.”

Translation: “This means working within your limits and not using pain as your only guide. Understanding the boom- bust cycle and the idea of having choice are vital.

“‘Pacing’ gets the most ‘yes buts’; but it’s one of the most important concepts in pain management.”

‘Valuable resource for the north-east’

The guide to chronic pain was translated with help from The Doric Board, and is available to download for free from the pain Association Scotland website.

The charity’s director, Professor Sonia Cottom, said: “Small Steps to Great Rewards outlines a number of important steps which promote hope for recovery and provides vital information on how to use small steps to make a big difference.”

Earlier this year, it was announced an MRI scanner in Aberdeen would speak to patients in Doric.

There’s a range of 17 different languages available, which now includes Doric.