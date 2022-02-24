‘Iss means nae deein ower muckle’: Doric guide to help north-east chronic pain sufferers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Iss means nae deein ower muckle’: Doric guide to help north-east chronic pain sufferers

By Chloe Irvine
February 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 5:17 pm
A man is beside a sticky note with part of the Doric guide to managing chronic pain superimposed
Are you a Doric speaker in chronic pain? A new guide may be able to help.

“Iss gies yer heid a chunce tae rist.” Chronic pain patients in the north-east are now being offered help in Doric.

It’s estimated over one million people in Scotland suffer from chronic pain.

And many have benefitted from the advice in one of Pain Association Scotland’s guides, Small Steps to Great Rewards.

Now, the document has been translated into Doric, with hopes it will help to put north-east patients at ease.

Doric translations of chronic pain guide

One section of the guide includes tips on how to get a good night’s sleep.

“Iss gies yer heid an body a chunce tae rist, sort an reboot; att syne feeds in tae mair energy an better copin for the neist day.”

This translates to: “This gives your mind and body a chance to rest, repair and reboot; which then feeds in to more energy and better coping for the next day.”

Woman lying on the couch with her eyes closed

Another urges patients to pace themselves and not to try and take on more than what they are able.

“Iss means nae deein ower muckle and nae eesin yer pain as yer only guide. Unnerstannin the boom-bust cycle an the idea o haein choices are vital.

“‘Pacin’ gets the maist ‘ay, bits’; bit it’s een o the maist important concepts in foo tae deal wi yer pain.”

Translation: “This means working within your limits and not using pain as your only guide. Understanding the boom- bust cycle and the idea of having choice are vital.

“‘Pacing’ gets the most ‘yes buts’; but it’s one of the most important concepts in pain management.”

‘Valuable resource for the north-east’

The guide to chronic pain was translated with help from The Doric Board, and is available to download for free from the pain Association Scotland website.

The charity’s director, Professor Sonia Cottom, said: “Small Steps to Great Rewards outlines a number of important steps which promote hope for recovery and provides vital information on how to use small steps to make a big difference.”

Professor Sonia Cottom from the Pain Association Scotland at the Courier Business Awards 2021
Professor Sonia Cottom at the Courier Business Awards 2021

Earlier this year, it was announced an MRI scanner in Aberdeen would speak to patients in Doric.

There’s a range of 17 different languages available, which now includes Doric.

