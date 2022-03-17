Tiered dresses, skirts and tops: The summer staples you need in your wardrobe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For downright wearability, the tiered dress is hard to beat. It achieves that elusive thing in fashion, a combination of being flattering as well as comfortable.

Tiered dresses, skirts and longline tops are everywhere at the moment because they are a summer staple and the warmer weather is, allegedly, just around the corner.

Tiered really just means overlapping sections or different pieces of fabric that have been stitched together in an obvious way.

This overlapping of fabric dates back to the Victorian times, maybe earlier, as the more material used, the greater the wealth it signified.

However, that idea was turned on its head around the 1970s when the tiered look became much more casual as different materials were used to make up the layers.

It was as if someone had just gathered together whatever spare material they had and thrown together an outfit – in a good way.

These days the tiered dress is fabulously versatile; it can be dressed up with heels and accessories for special occasions or dressed down with trainers or wedges for a relaxed daywear look.

While a white cotton or Broderie Anglaise tiered dress is a warmer weather must-have, florals and polka dots are also right on the money when it comes to a playful, summery look.

As tiered dresses, tops and skirts are already rather fussy, it’s probably best to keep accessories to a minimum – and resist the temptation to add a belt which will alter the trendy silhouette, inhibit the movement of the fabric and defeat the purpose of this easy-to-wear design.