Tiered dresses, skirts and tops: The summer staples you need in your wardrobe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

Tiered dresses, skirts and tops: The summer staples you need in your wardrobe

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 6:19 pm
Tiered Ruffle Skirt Pink, £110, Hope Fashion.
Tiered Ruffle Skirt Pink, £110, Hope Fashion.

For downright wearability, the tiered dress is hard to beat. It achieves that elusive thing in fashion, a combination of being flattering as well as comfortable.

V by Very Tiered Midi Dress Marble Print, £28, Very.

Tiered dresses, skirts and longline tops are everywhere at the moment because they are a summer staple and the warmer weather is, allegedly, just around the corner.

Tiered really just means overlapping sections or different pieces of fabric that have been stitched together in an obvious way.

V by Very Shirred Waist Printed Skater Dress, £22, Very.

This overlapping of fabric dates back to the Victorian times, maybe earlier, as the more material used, the greater the wealth it signified.

However, that idea was turned on its head around the 1970s when the tiered look became much more casual as different materials were used to make up the layers.

STAR by Julien Macdonald Bardot Frill Dress, £79, Freemans.

It was as if someone had just gathered together whatever spare material they had and thrown together an outfit – in a good way.

These days the tiered dress is fabulously versatile; it can be dressed up with heels and accessories for special occasions or dressed down with trainers or wedges for a relaxed daywear look.

STAR by Julien Macdonald Cold Shoulder Frill Detail Midi Dress, £79, Freemans.

While a white cotton or Broderie Anglaise tiered dress is a warmer weather must-have, florals and polka dots are also right on the money when it comes to a playful, summery look.

STAR by Julien Macdonald Sleeveless Printed Top with Neck Tie, £49, Freemans.

As tiered dresses, tops and skirts are already rather fussy, it’s probably best to keep accessories to a minimum – and resist the temptation to add a belt which will alter the trendy silhouette, inhibit the movement of the fabric and defeat the purpose of this easy-to-wear design.

STAR by Julien Macdonald Snake Jacquard Printed Top, £55, Freemans.
Checked dress, £27.99, New Look.
Lily Linen Stripe Tiered Midi Dress, £25, F&F.
Animal print tiered dress, £48.99, M&Co.
Tiered Ruffle Skirt Pink, £110, Hope Fashion.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]