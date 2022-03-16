5 Scottish businesses set to make your Mother’s Day special

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s that time of year again, the time to show our mums – or mother figures – just how much they mean to us.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

It could be with a meal, a day out or a gift she can treasure for the rest of her life, but it is important that you mark the occasion.

We have compiled a list of some of our favourite Scottish boutiques, cafés and independent businesses to give you some inspiration.

5 Scottish businesses set to make your mothers day oh, so special…

Nooks & Crannies

In appreciation of, and to honour, all mothers across the country this mothering Sunday, Nooks & Crannies Fraserburgh has created a very special afternoon tea menu and a hamper filled with delicious treats designed to pamper, indulge and spoil.

Relax and enjoy a blissful afternoon together with some fine food, including mini oatcakes, brie, mango and ginger chutney, delightful chocolate and raspberry trifles and mini Florentines dipped in milk chocolate.

And why not finish this off with some fizz and decadent chocolates?

Due to popular demand, the diaries for afternoon tea are full this year, but you can buy Nooks & Crannies’ Mother’s Day hampers for similar effects! The hampers are filled with homemade, indulgent treats and are priced at just £30.

Dean’s of Huntly

Dean’s of Huntly’s limited-edition mum’s afternoon tea hamper has everything you need for an extra special cuppa this Mother’s Day.

As the hamper includes Dean’s shortbread, which features all the flavours of a traditional afternoon tea, and a pack of Brodie’s afternoon teabags, all that’s left to do is boil the kettle and enjoy

And, if you can’t be with them this Mother’s Day, let Dean’s of Huntly send it straight to your mum’s door door with a personalised card and gift message to really put a smile on her face.

Just make sure you order before midnight on 22 March to ensure it arrives by Mother’s Day.

Celina Rupp Jewellery

Celina Rupp’s passion for jewellery is inspired by the coasts, landscapes, history and heritage of Orkney, the place she calls home.

Having started her career in jewellery making when she left school, she launched her own self-titled business 14 years ago from her spare bedroom. Celina’s first collection featured Orkney’s beautiful and poignant Italian Chapel, built during the Second World War by Italian prisoners. The collection continues to be popular today.

Specialising in solid silver handcrafted pieces featuring semi-precious gemstones, her collections draw on everything from Norse and Celtic mythology and Viking traditions, to popular Scottish motifs like the Highland Cow.

The beguiling and dramatic seas and coastlines around Orkney are also an endless source of inspiration. All these influences help Celina to create timeless and unique pieces, which will be enjoyed for generations.

Celina Rupp Jewellery has expanded considerably since its humble beginnings, now occupying a popular gallery space and workshop in the parish of Holm, Orkney. She also sells her jewellery in other boutiques across Orkney and Scotland.

Her stepson Ryan has joined her growing team, helping to create and craft new collections.

No. 18 Gifts and Cards

Celebrating its fifth year of trading this year, No.18 Gifts and Cards of Chapel Street, Aberdeen welcomes shoppers for a wide range of presents and gifts for that special someone.

This Mother’s Day, why not shop local? No.18 has plenty of products to offer, from sentimental pictures and sparkly canvases, to a wide range of luxurious candles, diffusers and some great offers on LSA glassware.

You’ll also find spring fashion accessories including stunning jewellery, scarves and handbags which have just arrived. As well as this, No.18 has a wide range of beautiful cards and offer that extra special touch with the gift-wrapping service in store.

Owner Angela Buchan says: “My passion is design, and searching for and keeping up to speed with latest trends. It was fashion accessories I specialised in at art school, so I love buying these collections for my shop.”

No.18 strives on offering excellent customer service and its on hand team are always more than happy to assist and advice where required.

The store is a welcoming and relaxed environment, pop in and see for yourself from 10am – 5pm, Monday – Saturday.

Trinity Centre

At Trinity Centre, you will find the perfect gift to shower your mum with love this Mother’s Day.

There is an amazing choice of luxury boxed and single cards at Clintons & Card Factory, along with a wide range of Yankee Candles.

Give her something that sparkles from the half-price jewellery range at Warren James, or check out Northern Diamond with their custom jewellery offer.

You could even build your own hamper and fill it with gifts galore from The Works.

Pamper her with a treatment from Dream Beauty Studio, or gift your mum some quality, hand poured soy wax melts and candles from Angelic Aromas. She could use these while listening to some music from a fantastic range of Vinyl Records from HMV.

You could treat your mum to a whole day out at Trinity, visiting Holland & Barrett, Flying Tiger, Trespass, Claire’s, Panev Valeting, Thistle Gems or Mostyn McKenzie, with its fabulous range of top brand footwear and accessories, to find the perfect gift.

Whether it’s Mother, Mum, or Mummy, you’ll find what you need to show her you care at Trinity Centre in Aberdeen.