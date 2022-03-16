Scotgold’s ‘first pour’ gold supremo steps down from the board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotgold’s ‘first pour’ gold supremo steps down from the board

By Keith Findlay
March 16, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 12:49 pm
Former Scotgold Resources chief executive Richard Gray at Cononish.
A key figure in getting gold mining up and running for Scotgold Resources in the hills of Argyll has stepped down from the company’s board.

Richard Gray – who led Scotgold as chief executive for seven years – has left the boardroom team “with immediate effect”, Scotgold said today.

Mr Gray was at the helm at the time of the “first pour” of gold at Coninish, near Tyndrum, at the end of November 2020.

His stint as CEO ended when current boss Phil Day took over the hot seat at the start of April last year.

Close up shot of Scotgold CEO wearing a reflective orange jacket, white helmet and noise-cancelling earmuffs
Current Scotgold CEO Phil Day.

Another of Scotgold’s senior management team, Phillip Jackson, has also stood down after 10 years on the board, the company said.

The firm announced the appointments of mining industry veteran Sean Duffy, 52, as chief financial officer, and Evan Spencer as non-executive director and chairman of the technical committee, with immediate effect.

Ian Proctor has taken over as chairman of the audit committee from Mr Jackson.

Scotgold said its new appointments would “further develop the company’s leadership team formed to deliver on long-term strategy and near-term objectives as it continues to optimise its Cononish gold mine”.

Gold mine warehouse in Argyll
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.

The firm hopes to achieve a 23,500-ounce annual run-rate of production at Scotland’s first commercial gold mine by the end of March 2023.

It said Mr Spencer’s “exceptional depth of experience” in managing mining operations both underground and open pit globally, would be invaluable as it advances the underground mine at Cononish and its organic growth pipeline.

Chairman Peter Hetherington said, “I want to thank both Richard and Phillip for their long-distinguished service to Scotgold.

“We are delighted to welcome Sean and Evan to the board. They bring a wealth of experience in terms of financial, operational and market expertise and are ideally placed to help us deliver on our short and mid-long-term objectives.”

Ukraine crisis hits shipments

Shares in Alternative Investment Market-listed Scotgold dipped earlier this month after it said global tensions over Ukraine were holding up its shipments of precious metal.

The firm added its gold concentrate was stuck in port awaiting transportation overseas.

It also revealed it had agreed on terms for a £250,000 short-term loan from Bridge Barn, a company owned and controlled by non-executive director Nathaniel Le Roux.

Coninish is only the start of Scotgold’s Scottish gold ambitions.

The company holds 13 lease option agreements covering an area of nearly 1,120 square miles of the central Highlands, mostly in rural Perthshire.

Three prospective areas close to Cononish have been identified and the firm intends to explore these during 2022 and 2023.

