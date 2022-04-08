Gold standard for north-east technology firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gold standard for north-east technology firm

By Jamie Wilde
April 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 8, 2022, 12:46 pm
Appetite for Business has earned gold accreditation for its learning division for 10 years in a row. Pictured is the firm's CEO, Sheryl Newman.
An award-winning Microsoft 365 consultancy has been recognised as one of the UK’s best-performing learning providers.

Appetite for Business, which designs and develops new ways for people and organisations to engage with learning through Microsoft 365, has been awarded gold accreditation from the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI) for its learning division.

The Aberdeen-based company went through an independent assessment to earn the accreditation.

Team members of Appetite for Business.

Appetite for Business won praise across various key performance indicators, including achieving perfect scores for client integrity, client value proposition and learning consultancy.

This is the 10th year in a row that the company has achieved this gold-standard status of learning technology accreditation in the UK.

Award-winning

Appetite for Business’ CEO, Sheryl Newman, has won awards through her work to promote STEM-related opportunities for women including being named leader of the year at the 2018 Scottish Women in Technology (SWiT) Awards.

Speaking of the company’s gold accreditation, Sheryl said: “Achieving LPI accreditation is no easy feat, especially in a time of such turbulence.

Inside Appetite for Business’ office space.

“But to maintain the demands of the programme for 10 years with 100 per-cent scores demonstrates our commitment to business excellence and investment to support our customers’ operations.

“To have been given this recognition by a globally renowned institution like the LPI speaks volumes of the value that clients place on our training provision.

“I’m extremely proud of what we’ve managed to achieve as a team and the benefits that we’ve brought to support clients tackle the challenges of the pandemic head-on.”

Delivering excellence

Cathy Hoy, chief learning officer at the LPI, also commented: “Appetite for Business continue to demonstrate excellence in the learning industry.

“Now in its 10th year of LPI accreditation, the business has once again delivered on its commitment to customer experience, quality, integrity and through a customer-centric approach to consultancy.

Appetite for Business has earned LPI gold accreditation over the last 10 years.

“LPI gold accreditation is not only an independent validation of an organisation’s quality, but also a statement that it will improve, innovate and develop its portfolio to the benefit of its customers.

“I have no hesitation in recommending Appetite to prospective customers and partners as their gold accreditation proves they are an exceptional provider of quality learning process and services.”

“Sheryl and the team are committed to delivering excellence for their customers and are continuing to achieve great results as a business.”

For more information, visit www.appetiteforbusiness.com

