Gold standard for north-east technology firm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An award-winning Microsoft 365 consultancy has been recognised as one of the UK’s best-performing learning providers.

Appetite for Business, which designs and develops new ways for people and organisations to engage with learning through Microsoft 365, has been awarded gold accreditation from the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI) for its learning division.

The Aberdeen-based company went through an independent assessment to earn the accreditation.

Appetite for Business won praise across various key performance indicators, including achieving perfect scores for client integrity, client value proposition and learning consultancy.

This is the 10th year in a row that the company has achieved this gold-standard status of learning technology accreditation in the UK.

Award-winning

Appetite for Business’ CEO, Sheryl Newman, has won awards through her work to promote STEM-related opportunities for women including being named leader of the year at the 2018 Scottish Women in Technology (SWiT) Awards.

Speaking of the company’s gold accreditation, Sheryl said: “Achieving LPI accreditation is no easy feat, especially in a time of such turbulence.

“But to maintain the demands of the programme for 10 years with 100 per-cent scores demonstrates our commitment to business excellence and investment to support our customers’ operations.

“To have been given this recognition by a globally renowned institution like the LPI speaks volumes of the value that clients place on our training provision.

“I’m extremely proud of what we’ve managed to achieve as a team and the benefits that we’ve brought to support clients tackle the challenges of the pandemic head-on.”

Delivering excellence

Cathy Hoy, chief learning officer at the LPI, also commented: “Appetite for Business continue to demonstrate excellence in the learning industry.

“Now in its 10th year of LPI accreditation, the business has once again delivered on its commitment to customer experience, quality, integrity and through a customer-centric approach to consultancy.

“LPI gold accreditation is not only an independent validation of an organisation’s quality, but also a statement that it will improve, innovate and develop its portfolio to the benefit of its customers.

“I have no hesitation in recommending Appetite to prospective customers and partners as their gold accreditation proves they are an exceptional provider of quality learning process and services.”

“Sheryl and the team are committed to delivering excellence for their customers and are continuing to achieve great results as a business.”

For more information, visit www.appetiteforbusiness.com