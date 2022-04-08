Rugby: Highland eyeing late charge up to fifth place in National 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Highland eyeing late charge up to fifth place in National 1

By Andy Skinner
April 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 8, 2022, 12:39 pm
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland head coach Davie Carson is determined to keep up his side’s charge for a fifth-placed finish in National 1 this season.

The Inverness outfit are seventh in the table at present, following a 47-21 victory over Stirling Wolves last weekend.

Back-to-back home games against bottom-two sides Cartha Queen’s Park and Boroughmuir are up next, before Highland finish their season away to third-placed Biggar.

Given Highland have games in hand over all the teams above them, boss Carson is confident his side can make strides up the table.

Carson said: “I said to the players before last week that we need 15 points from our three home games. We will see what we can get at Biggar.

“We could get up to fifth place if results go our way and we do our job. It has certainly given us something to strive for.

“Finishing just before Melrose, Heriot’s and Gala wouldn’t be a bad place to be. I would be pretty pleased with the way we have performed if we can get that far up the league.”

Highland in clinical mood against Stirling Wolves

Carson was thrilled to build on Patrick Ratumaisese’s first-minute try to run out comfortable winners over Stirling, in his side’s first home game since March 5.

Patrick Ratumaisese in action for Highland.

He added: “The boys have travelled far and worked really hard, and they haven’t got any reward for it.

“It was really pleasing to see things click, we scored some cracking tries. We started really well for a change, which isn’t like us. We scored a try in the first minute.

“We got a wee bit loose after that, thinking it was going to be a bit of a run-in.

“We tightened things up and managed to get five tries before half-time. I was really pleased with the way we played.”

Carson keen to rotate squad

Highland will draft in Grant Jamieson to replace Erem Demirel, who is unavailable for the remainder of the campaign.

Carson is keen to hand some of the club’s Caledonia North 2 title-winning seconds an opportunity, and hopes to include Rory Mighton against Cartha after Alex Macdonald played the second half against Stirling.

Canal Park, Inverness, the home of Highland Rugby Club.

The Highland head coach says his players will be motivated following their 24-20 away loss to Saturday’s opponents in October.

He added: “That’s one of three games during the season that still sticks in the throat.

“If we had these ones in the bag, we would have been challenging for third or fourth place.

“It was on the back of a home win against Melrose. As far as I was concerned, it was a mental thing, with some of the players thinking they had beaten a big club like that at home so they would beat Cartha.

“As I have said before, that doesn’t happen in this league. You have got to perform every week to get results.

“They are fighting to stay in National 1, so they will come up here and they won’t want to go down without a squeal.

“It certainly won’t be an easy game. They have a big pack of forwards and they’re a great scrummaging side. We have to control that and hopefully get it out to the backs and get some tries on like last week.”

 

