Aberdeen entrepreneurs pair up for new wellness hub

By Jamie Wilde
April 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 11:56 am
CR0034598 Recruitment feature - Jayne Ritchie (of MSK Therapy & Sports Injury Clinic) & Claire Spence (Naked Clean Health) have come together to open a new wellness hub at New Jasmine House, Greenbank Place, Aberdeen. Picture of (L-R) Claire Spence and Jayne Ritchie. Picture by Kenny Elrick 06/04/2022
Two Aberdeen businesswomen have come together to create a new wellness hub.

Sports massage therapist Jayne Ritchie, who runs MSK Therapy and Sports Injury Clinic and fitness coach Claire Spence of Naked Clean Health launched the new space earlier this month at New Jasmine House, East Tullos Industrial Estate.

The wellness hub acts as both a rehabilitation area for MSK clients as well as a private gym for those signed up to Claire’s Naked Clean Health fitness programmes.

The pair both mentioned that feedback from their launch event, held on Friday April 1, was hugely positive and they are eager to continue building awareness of the new wellness hub.

“It was such a buzz,” said Jayne.

“We had an MSK themed night on Friday then Claire had her first in-person workshop on Saturday with 30 girls doing teambuilding group workouts focused on strength training.

“Everyone was really chuffed.”

Collaboration

Jayne first met Claire as one of her clients at MSK while she was pursuing a career as a bodybuilder.

Over time, Claire fell out of love with the demands of bodybuilding. But the pair continued to keep in touch as friends.

It wasn’t until Claire started up Naked Clean Health during lockdown that they realised an opportunity to join forces.

Inside the new wellness hub.

Jayne said: “Claire had mentioned a while back that she wanted to start filming content and hosting a few workshops for her Naked Clean Health clients.

“We’d been looking at bigger premises for MSK at the time, and New Jasmine House came up.

“So, I mentioned to Claire that we might be able to do something more long-term with this new space together. It’s just grown arms and legs from there.”

New opportunities

From chatting over their plans four months ago to now, the pair say that it has been a joint effort bringing the new wellness hub together.

The wellness hub allows Jayne and Claire’s work to interlink: MSK clients who might not be training efficiently can seek advice from Claire, while those feeling any strain can come to Jayne for massage therapy.

Light, welcoming decor was an important feature for Claire and Jayne to implement at the new hub.

“It’s opened up so many new opportunities for both of our businesses,” said Jayne.

“People have already been curious about the space and asking what it’s all about. It’s been really good.”

Bossing it

The pair are hoping to host workshops and various classes like yoga and Pilates.

However, they also hope the hub can be a place where more women can gain confidence in themselves.

“I don’t think there’s anywhere in Aberdeen that solely helps female beginners enter a gym space like we do here,” said Claire.

“There’s a lack of females bossing it in these industries, but that’s what we want to do.”

Visit msktherapyandsportsinjury.co.uk and facebook.com/Nakedcleanhealth for more information.

