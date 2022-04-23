Yvie Burnett: It’s amazing what people are capable of – both good and bad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Lifestyle

Yvie Burnett: It’s amazing what people are capable of – both good and bad

By Yvie Burnett
April 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Eddie Marsan stars as John Darwin in the gripping The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe. Picture credit: ©ITV.
Eddie Marsan stars as John Darwin in the gripping The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe. Picture credit: ©ITV.

Have any of you been watching the ITV drama The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe?

It’s all about the true story which many of us will remember, when John Darwin, who had faked his own death in a canoe accident in 2002, was eventually charged with fraud.

The thing about this drama is that if we didn’t know it was true we would be saying it’s a bit far-fetched.

How on Earth does someone decide to not only pretend to have died, but to move in next door and have an adjoining secret door through a cupboard to come in and out?

And most astonishingly, how does someone stoop so low as to let their two sons believe they are dead?

A scene from The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe showing Monica Dolan as Anne Darwin, Mark Stanley as Mark Darwin and Dominic Applewhite as Anthony Darwin, mourning the death of John Darwin. Picture credit: ITV/PA Wire.

But both John and Anne Darwin actually went through with this deception and lived this lie for years.

It’s a riveting drama and the acting is so wonderful from both Eddie Marsan and Monica Dolan that we are swept into this tangle of lies from the start.

I enjoy these dramas which are on at the same time every night for a few days.

I know we can binge watch and see all the episodes at once, but there is something nice about watching it at the same time as everyone else.

I wonder if Anne Darwin has been watching. She divorced her husband John while in prison and has tried to set up a new life for herself.

As for John, he has a new glamorous young wife and yet again seems to be living his dreams out, this time in south-east Asia.

He is certainly not a man who sits down and lets life pass him by.

This is a strange thing to say but bear with me. I’m a bit envious of people like him who have no fear. Of course, I don’t want to be someone who breaks the law, but sometimes a bit of “feeling the fear and doing it anyway” isn’t a bad thing.

People who emigrate to another country or who leave their city job and buy a croft on a Scottish island fascinate me.

There are thousands of expats who just “up sticks” and leave our dreich weather for sunnier climes.

I’m in the percentage of people who would look at the brochure and then tell myself 10 reasons why I shouldn’t do it.

We can be sensible to the point of boring and end up not really living our lives to the full or, of course, we can be so adventurous that we go bankrupt or put ourselves in danger.

But sometimes it’s good just to take a bit of a risk and step out of our comfort zone.

This takes me on to Holly Willoughby’s new show with the wonderful Wim Hof, or the Ice Man as he is known.

Wim Hof encourages contestant Chelcee Grimes in Freeze the Fear. Picture credit: PA Photo/BBC/Hungry Bear Media/Pete Dadds.

I’ve followed Wim Hof for years because he has specific breathing exercises which are wonderful for singers.

He is an extreme athlete and health guru who attempts challenges which seem impossible to the rest of us. He is called the Ice Man because of his belief that icy waters and even cold showers have very important health benefits.

If you haven’t seen his show, Freeze the Fear, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack, give it a go.

The first episode saw eight celebrities jumping into a hole in a frozen lake. It’s a great mix of celebrities, from Gabby Logan to Tamzin Outhwaite, and the idea is to help them to really overcome anything in life.

I’d love to be challenged by Wim Hof because I’m in awe of him and I’m a bit too scared of so many things in life, but I’d be terrified to do any of his challenges.

These celebrities are incredibly brave and certainly face their fears.

Wim Hof with some words of wisdom for Owain Wyn Evans. Picture credit: PA Photo/BBC/Hungry Bear Media/Pete Dadds.

So, I have an excuse for watching a lot of telly this week.

I had a wisdom tooth removed and was told I needed to do nothing at all strenuous for 24 hours. I took that advice quite literally and sat on the sofa with my feet up for the rest of the day.

I felt like a bit of a fraud really because it wasn’t painful or even uncomfortable.

It’s funny how the thought of things can be frightening but when you have them it’s nothing at all.

Wim Hof wouldn’t be scared of a tooth extraction, in fact he would probably remove it himself.

Have a good week,
Yvie x

