Douglas Ross maintains Prime Minister’s behaviour was ‘unacceptable’ but still backs leader

Douglas Ross has said he maintains that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s behaviour over partygate was “unacceptable” but has said he still has his support.

Mr Ross spoke exclusively to The Press and Journal yesterday afternoon on a visit to Tornagrain on the outskirts of Inverness.

The Highlands and Islands MSP and Moray MP was canvassing locals alongside election hopeful and his former mentor Mary Scanlon.

Ross believes committee referral is right

The Scottish Conservative leader said: “Misleading parliament, the ministerial code says that it would be expected that the Prime Minister would stand down if he is found to have deliberately mislead parliament.

“That is the most serious thing any politician could be accused of and found guilty of.

“I think it is right that it is going to the privileges committee.

“There was no vote in the end yesterday. There was a debate and I think it is right that the Prime Minister has accepted that there are still questions to answer.

“This is something I have said. This whole situation is unacceptable. The Prime Minister’s behaviour and the parties that happened in Downing Street are completely unacceptable. That is why the public are still furious about this.

“Hopefully with this investigation by the privileges committee, all the information will be out in the public domain and people will be able to get the answers to the questions that still remain.”

Ukraine situation changed perspective of Scottish Tory leader

Mr Ross had written to his party’s 1922 committee in a bid to trigger a leadership contest back in January.

However, last month he withdrew his bid, stating that it should be put on pause while there is war in Europe.

Last night, he maintained he still feels the same anger as in January, but reiterated he feels the situation in Ukraine changed things.

My frustrations and anger that I had in January are still the same now.” Douglas Ross

Mr Ross added: “In the turn of the year, I said I didn’t think the Prime Minister’s position was tenable because of partygate. My frustrations and anger that I had in January are still the same now.

“But I believe the global situation changes things.

“The war in Ukraine is still raging; too many people are losing their lives. Cities in Ukraine are still being demolished by Russian aggression and their forces.

“I do think we have got to look at that global picture. But I have also said the Prime Minister’s actions were unacceptable.

“Anyone that has received a fixed penalty notice has been found to have breached the rules that they themselves put in place, and there are still more questions that need to be answered.

“I hope the privileges committee will get to the bottom of this.”

‘Retirement is not for me’

Mr Ross’ comments came as he met with election hopeful Mary Scanlon to canvass in Tornagrain, whom he worked for previously.

The Scottish Conservatives is fielding 21 candidates in the Highland area in the upcoming council elections.

During the last council term, the party held 10 seats in Highland Council’s chamber.

Seventy-four-year-old Mrs Scanlon served as an MSP for the Highlands and Islands from 1999 to 2006 and again from 2007 to 2016.

She is standing for election in the Culloden and Ardersier ward.

Mrs Scanlon said: “The break from politics has proved to me I do not want to sit at home being retired.

“I want to get back into politics and on a local level feel I can contribute a lot.”

She believes education, transport and infrastructure improvements are required and has promised cross party working if elected to benefit the people of the Highlands.

The full list of candidates standing in ward 17 are:

Steven Calvert, Labour

Glynis Campbell-Sinclair (incumbent), SNP

Mya Chemonges-Murzynowska, Alba

Morven Reid, Independent

Mel Robertson, Independent

Trish Robertson (incumbent), Liberal Democrat

Mary Scanlon, Conservative