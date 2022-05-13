Job seekers in the driving seat as salaries soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Job seekers in the driving seat as salaries soar

May 13, 2022, 10:30 am
Data from HIJOBS, one of Scotland’s leading job sites, shows that advertised salaries have risen by over 50% in some sectors in the past year.

The hospitality sector leads the way with an increase of 59% in advertised salaries in quarter 1 of 2022 compared to quarter 1 on 2021, jumping from £18k to £28k. Not far behind are jobs in science, management and property all showing rises of more than 30% in advertised salaries. Careers in driving, transport and logistics also show significant increases of between 18%-40% Other sectors showing double-digit growth in salaries are in care, admin/secretarial and the NHS.

The date was gathered from over 23,000 vacancies posted on hijobs.net between January and March 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Speaking about the results, HIJOBS co-founder and Chief Technical Officer Christopher Snelgrove commented “we had a strong sense that advertised salaries were increasing, as we encourage all our clients to post salaries on their job vacancies – our research shows jobs which include a salary get 50% more applicants than those that  don’t – but we had no empirical research to confirm that. But after we did the research, even we were amazed to see extent of the rises”

Christopher puts the rises down to seismic changes in the job market caused by a combination of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic. “There is little doubt that Brexit has fundamentally shifted the balance in favour of job seekers, particularly in areas such as hospitality, catering, transport & logistics and in the NHS and care sectors. The exodus of relatively inexpensive EU labour has forced companies to raise the salary bar” said Christopher, adding “throw the pandemic into the mix and people are now reluctant to leave the relative comfort and certainty of an established role to switch to the uncertainty of a new job unless there is a significant financial  or lifestyle upside”

Snelgrove does however sound a note of caution about reading too much into the figures. “You have to remember that these are advertised salaries rather than actual salaries. We don’t know for sure that someone who successfully got a job with an advertised salary of £25k wasn’t able to persuade their new employer to pay them for example £30k. However, I think, given the fact that we have analysed over 23,000 vacancies we can be sure companies are having to have a major rethink about pay levels and that salaries are on a significant upward trend. Like the property market, we are experiencing a sellers market where a shortage of applicants with the requisite skills is driving up wages”

For job seekers the message is clear; if you are considering a career move, this might just be the optimal time to jump ship, and in the middle of a cost of living crisis it might just ease some of the financial pressures we are all facing.

The original data discussed in this article can be viewed at the HIJOBS blog.

