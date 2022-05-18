You won’t believe the location of these new flats in Aberdeen’s west end

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

City living done right! As a new show apartment is opened, here’s a sneak peek at the fabulous location and luxury lifestyle offered by an exciting development of flats in Aberdeen’s west end.

Location, location, location – when you’re looking at buying a new home, a lot of it comes down to its setting.

If you are on the hunt for somewhere within easy walking distance of all Aberdeen has to offer, you need to visit The Aspire Residence for a look around.

Living in Aberdeen’s west end

After all, the best thing about living in a city is being immersed right in the cultural centre.

And there’s lots to be found right on the doorstep of The Aspire Residence in Aberdeen’s west end. Located on Union Grove, just three minutes’ walk from St Swithin Street, six minutes from Albyn Place and 10 minutes from Union Street in Aberdeen city centre that includes:

Boutique west end shops and well-known brands in Union Street and shopping centres like Bon Accord and The Trinity Centre

The delicious cafes, restaurants, hotels and vibrant nightlife of the west end

The beach and Duthie Park, just minutes away

The AWPR and airport (a short drive away) for going further afield

Public transport right outside

New flats for sale in Aberdeen’s west end offer a charming haven

Of course, the key to being able to make the most of city living is having a beautiful home to retreat to. Luxury homebuilders Bancon Homes have you covered there.

Offering a superb range of one and two bedroom options, The Aspire Residence is the perfect place to relax and unwind. The apartments feature everything you’d find in a luxury home, from designer kitchens to superfast broadband connectivity.

And, in a rarity for flats in Aberdeen city centre and those with a central location, The Aspire Residence comes with dedicated parking and lift access. This makes these stunning apartments attractive to a range of buyers from first-time buyers taking their first steps on the property ladder to downsizers looking for a low maintenance home or anyone just looking to trade up to a superb new home in an exclusive west end location.

The new Albyn show apartment, with two bedrooms, is also the perfect place to get some interior design inspiration. It’s been designed by Karen Wootton from The Design House in Aberdeen and after walking around, you’re bound to spend the next few days dreaming about life in a stylish city centre flat.

Check out The Aspire Residence in person – an unmissable opportunity.

You’ve seen the photos, but the best way to discover what The Aspire Residence flats in Aberdeen’s west end are all about is to see them for yourself.

Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes, said: “At The Aspire Residence we are offering homebuyers the opportunity to live their dream city lifestyle in a beautiful apartment in the heart of Aberdeen’s exclusive west end. With prices currently starting at £178,995 and bars, restaurants, boutique shops and many things to do all around you, these homes not only offer exceptional value but are in a wonderful location.”

Ready to embrace a stylish city lifestyle? Arrange a viewing of Bancon Home’s Aspire Residence; email sales@bancon.co.uk or call 01224 900142.