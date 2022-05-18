You won’t believe the location of these new flats in Aberdeen’s west end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

You won’t believe the location of these new flats in Aberdeen’s west end

In partnership with Bancon Homes
May 18, 2022, 1:13 pm
living room in one of the new flats in aberdeen west end

City living done right! As a new show apartment is opened, here’s a sneak peek at the fabulous location and luxury lifestyle offered by an exciting development of flats in Aberdeen’s west end.

Location, location, location – when you’re looking at buying a new home, a lot of it comes down to its setting.

If you are on the hunt for somewhere within easy walking distance of all Aberdeen has to offer, you need to visit The Aspire Residence for a look around.

Living in Aberdeen’s west end

Photo of Aberdeen’s west end

After all, the best thing about living in a city is being immersed right in the cultural centre.

And there’s lots to be found right on the doorstep of The Aspire Residence in Aberdeen’s west end. Located on Union Grove, just three minutes’ walk from St Swithin Street, six minutes from Albyn Place and 10 minutes from Union Street in Aberdeen city centre that includes:

  • Boutique west end shops and well-known brands in Union Street and shopping centres like Bon Accord and The Trinity Centre
  • The delicious cafes, restaurants, hotels and vibrant nightlife of the west end
  • The beach and Duthie Park, just minutes away
  • The AWPR and airport (a short drive away) for going further afield
  • Public transport right outside

New flats for sale in Aberdeen’s west end offer a charming haven

Bedroom from luxury homebuilders Bancon Homes

Of course, the key to being able to make the most of city living is having a beautiful home to retreat to. Luxury homebuilders Bancon Homes have you covered there.

Offering a superb range of one and two bedroom options, The Aspire Residence is the perfect place to relax and unwind. The apartments feature everything you’d find in a luxury home, from designer kitchens to superfast broadband connectivity.

And, in a rarity for flats in Aberdeen city centre and those with a central location, The Aspire Residence comes with dedicated parking and lift access. This makes these stunning apartments attractive to a range of buyers from first-time buyers taking their first steps on the property ladder to downsizers looking for a low maintenance home or anyone just looking to trade up to a superb new home in an exclusive west end location.

The new Albyn show apartment, with two bedrooms, is also the perfect place to get some interior design inspiration. It’s been designed by Karen Wootton from The Design House in Aberdeen and after walking around, you’re bound to spend the next few days dreaming about life in a stylish city centre flat.

Check out The Aspire Residence in person – an unmissable opportunity. 

Kitchen in The Aspire Residence

You’ve seen the photos, but the best way to discover what The Aspire Residence flats in Aberdeen’s west end are all about is to see them for yourself.

Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes, said: “At The Aspire Residence we are offering homebuyers the opportunity to live their dream city lifestyle in a beautiful apartment in the heart of Aberdeen’s exclusive west end. With prices currently starting at £178,995 and bars, restaurants, boutique shops and many things to do all around you, these homes not only offer exceptional value but are in a wonderful location.”

Ready to embrace a stylish city lifestyle? Arrange a viewing of Bancon Home’s Aspire Residence; email sales@bancon.co.uk or call 01224 900142.

 

