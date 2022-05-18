‘I love this city’: Local ‘champion’ David Cameron named new Lord Provost of Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council’s new Lord Provost has vowed to “break down barriers” after putting on the ceremonial gold chains for the first time.

SNP councillor David Cameron has taken over the role from Aberdeen Labour councillor Barney Crockett.

The appointment was made at the first council meeting following the local elections.

It came after the SNP and Liberal Democrats agreed a coalition deal to run Aberdeen City Council.

In a display of their now-official unity, SNP councillor Miranda Radley’s nomination was seconded by Lib Dem Steve Delaney.

‘I love this city’

Addressing the chamber, councillor Cameron told members that while he wasn’t born in Aberdeen he moved up to the Granite City from Glasgow with his parents when he was 15.

Before becoming a councillor he previously had a career as an academic, set up a business in Aberdeen and had other roles in the community.

He said: “I love this city. I see myself as an Aberdonian.

“I feel honoured and very privileged to get this nomination.”

“And I will endeavour to the best of my ability to break down barriers, and do the best as civic lead for the city.”

Councillor Radley said Mr Cameron was “the best candidate for the role” due to his 10 years experience as a local member.

She said that over the last decade he had “worked hard” and was a “champion for his ward”.

New Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron ‘always respectful’

Mr Delaney said it was a “great pleasure” to second the nomination for Mr Cameron.

He told the chamber that councillor Cameron was “always respectful” and would take a “respectful and even handed” approach to the role of Lord Provost.

Who was the only other option?

Aberdeen Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald nominated new councillor Lynn Thomson for the role, seconded by party colleague Gordon Graham.

The matter went to a vote which ended with 25 members in support for councillor Cameron, 11 for his opponent and nine no votes from miffed Conservative members.

David Cameron pledged to ‘take Aberdeen forward’ as Lord Provost

Speaking after his appointment, the new Lord Provost said he would “endeavor to take Aberdeen forward as the great city we know it is”.

He also pledged to “ensure residents get everything they deserve that the city can give them”.

Members then elected Mr Delaney as the new Depute Provost.

The majority of local members made the return to the Town House for the meeting, with just four councillors attending the meeting virtually.

Portrait-gate mired Barney Crockett’s final days as Lord Provost

Among those attending was former Lord Provost Barney Crockett – who voted for his fellow Aberdeen Labour member to take over the role.

Mr Crockett surrendered the chains under something of a cloud, after The Press and Journal revealed his controversial official portrait.

He had already come under fire after paying £8,000 for a Moscow artist to immortalise his likeness when he was on a trip there.

The critcism grew stronger when it emerged he had been painted with the ensign of the Russian Navy behind him, and that the image depicted didn’t look much like him.